What Oscars Party Prep Really Looks Like: Golden Barbie's Jasmine Sanders Lets Us Tag Along

Jasmine Sanders is no stranger to big, fancy events. The model, who has 2.8 Million Instagram followers, in the past month alone has been to New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week ... and all the events that go with them. Exhausted? Not Sanders.

Last night, Sanders attended the annual Elton John Aids Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, in partnership with fine jeweler Bulgari. This event has been a landmark in Hollywood for the past 26 years, cumulatively having raised over $62 million to help make a difference in the lives of those at risk or living with AIDS.

RELATED: Go Inside the Biggest Oscar Parties

But what is a viewing party anyway?

Well, Instyle has one for the Golden Globes: It's a way to gather the fanciest of celebs who aren't attending the actual awards ceremony in one place. And the EJAF viewing party is extra special because it raises money for an important cause.

VIDEO: See the Best Looks From the 2018 Oscars

Such a fantastic even requires the perfect dress, jewelry, hair, and makeup, which is why Sanders left herself ample time to get ready. "I don’t like to feel rushed or pressed for time, so I usually like to block out at least two hours to get hair and make up ready," she tells InStyle.com. "My favorite part of the getting ready process would have to be putting the whole look together with my stylist and glam team," she says. "I love collaborating with everyone to make sure that the outfit, hair, and makeup are all a perfect match!"

Follow along as Sanders gets ready and attends the Elton John Aids Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.