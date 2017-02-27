Janelle Monáe Debuted a Major Hair Change at the 2017 Oscars

Janelle Monáe didn’t just make the world rethink headbands at the 2017 Academy Awards with her diamond-encrusted accessory. She actually made us consider chopping off all our hair with her brand new pixie cut. Now that’s a unforgettable Oscars beauty moment.

Just yesterday, the actress walked the Pre-Oscars Awards Dinner red carpet wearing her hair longer and fashioned in an updo at the nape of her neck—of course complete with a beautiful broach. So, as you know, the makeover is totally unexpected. But seeing Monáe with a hair piece? The updo/hair accessory combo has been something of a Monáe signature over the past year, and we are living for it.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Apart from the evening's headband moment, we've seen Monáe rock chic gold bobby pins, safety pins, gemstones, metallic silver hair ties, and much more.