The Internet Is Freaking Out Over the Biggest Oscars Fail in History

In a twist that absolutely no one saw coming: Moonlight won the Academy Award for best picture. But! That's not the whole story. Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway originally read the winner off as La La Land, and the cast and crew rushed up on stage to accept their award.
Only, something wasn't right. As it turns out, Beatty was given the wrong envelope, which explains the mishap. Still, confusion ensued.
“I want to tell you what happened,” Beatty said, retaking the stage. “I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land. That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”
VIDEO: Here Are Our Top 10 Best Dressed Women at the Oscars
RELATED: All the Celebrity Looks from the 2017 Academy Awards Red Carpet
The final-hour fake-out was met with outrage, shock, and a lot of jokes from the Internet. With our mouths still agape, here are the funniest reactions to the most epic Oscars fail of all time.