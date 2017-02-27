The Internet Is Freaking Out Over the Biggest Oscars Fail in History

In a twist that absolutely no one saw coming: Moonlight won the Academy Award for best picture. But! That's not the whole story. Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway originally read the winner off as La La Land, and the cast and crew rushed up on stage to accept their award.

Only, something wasn't right. As it turns out, Beatty was given the wrong envelope, which explains the mishap. Still, confusion ensued.

WATCH: Moment where crew/cast of 'La La Land' realizes a mistake had been made and 'Moonlight' actually won Best Picture at The Academy Awards. #Oscars abcnews.com/oscars Posted by Good Morning America on Sunday, February 26, 2017

You know Denzel's asking them to check the tape. — Sam Richardson (@SamRichardson) February 27, 2017

“I want to tell you what happened,” Beatty said, retaking the stage. “I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land. That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”

The final-hour fake-out was met with outrage, shock, and a lot of jokes from the Internet. With our mouths still agape, here are the funniest reactions to the most epic Oscars fail of all time.

Can we check Best Actor again — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) February 27, 2017

did i miss anything at the end?! — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) February 27, 2017

Bonnie and Clyde still playing with us after 50 years #Oscars — ✨ (@flixls) February 27, 2017

John Travolta just called to congratulate Warren Beatty, as our nation celebrates the peaceful transfer of power btwn biggest Oscar Screwups — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) February 27, 2017

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO WARREN AND FAYE! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 27, 2017

Gee, I'm glad I stayed up! That was a first!!!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 27, 2017

America's next top Model is LaLa. OOPS! I meant Moon. — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) February 27, 2017

They are going to say La La Land, but Moonlight is actually going to win. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/g33c0gjvLx — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) February 27, 2017

Has anyone done this yet pic.twitter.com/zTK1t0hI4D — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) February 27, 2017

Warren & Faye seriously didn't bother to look at the front of the envelope?!?#Oscars2017 pic.twitter.com/AcEjKcvm1L — Dudley Snyder (@DudleyNYC) February 27, 2017

Hey "La La Land" remember when you gave us that fake happy ending and then took it away



How's it feel — Daniel "Kibblesmith" (@kibblesmith) February 27, 2017

OMG IT WAS LEO's FAULT. HE HAD THE ENVELOPE. pic.twitter.com/OJiSbSrFVj — kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) February 27, 2017

IF ANYONE FROM THE IN MEMORIUM IS STILL ALIVE PLEASE LET US KNOW — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017

Who would have thought that the Oscars would have a better last-minute comeback than the Super Bowl? — Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) February 27, 2017

Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

I still can't believe Emma Stone won Best Picture. #Oscars — Professor Snape (@_Snape_) February 27, 2017