The Internet Is Freaking Out Over the Biggest Oscars Fail in History

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
InStyle Staff
Feb 27, 2017 @ 12:15 am

In a twist that absolutely no one saw coming: Moonlight won the Academy Award for best picture. But! That's not the whole story. Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway originally read the winner off as La La Land, and the cast and crew rushed up on stage to accept their award.

Only, something wasn't right. As it turns out, Beatty was given the wrong envelope, which explains the mishap. Still, confusion ensued.

WATCH: Moment where crew/cast of 'La La Land' realizes a mistake had been made and 'Moonlight' actually won Best Picture at The Academy Awards. #Oscars abcnews.com/oscars

Posted by Good Morning America on Sunday, February 26, 2017

“I want to tell you what happened,” Beatty said, retaking the stage. “I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land. That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”

The final-hour fake-out was met with outrage, shock, and a lot of jokes from the Internet. With our mouths still agape, here are the funniest reactions to the most epic Oscars fail of all time.

