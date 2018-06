InStyle's Oscar Viewing Party

1 of 12 Casey Rodgers/WireImage

Zooey and Emily Deschanel

Held at L.A. hot spot MyHouse, InStyle's annual Academy Awards viewing party was the first stop on Zooey and Emily Deschanel's Oscar after-party circuit. "We consulted a little bit," Zooey (in Elie Saab) said when asked about getting ready with sister Emily (in Herve Leroux). Over salad and sushi, the sisters admitted they'd missed most of the show, but vowed to watch it after all the celebrating was over. "At two in the morning when we get home we're going to have another viewing party and stay up until five to watch it all the way through," said Emily.



-Kwala Mandel