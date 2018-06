Inside the Best Parties from Oscar Weekend

If you thought the Academy Awards was just about the show itself on Sunday night, you'd be so wrong. Not only does the weekend consist of the many post-Oscars after-parties, but the pre-parties, luncheons, and honor ceremonies all lead up to the big night.

For us, these pre-Oscars parties just mean even more gorgeous dresses to fawn over, and style inspiration from today's best and brightest stars.

From red carpet darling Naomi Watts's effortlessly elegant style to Janelle Monáe's exciting and edgy fashion choices, Oscar weekend parties provide some amazing red carpet looks, both traditional and more adventurous.

Scroll down to see the best looks so far, and keep checking in as we lead up to the big day, when the Oscars air Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.