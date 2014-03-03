Your VIP Pass Inside the 15th Annual InStyle Oscar Viewing Party

Ben Affleck, Nikki Reed, Naya Rivera, and a few Olympians were just some of the notables that came out for InStyle’s annual star-studded Oscar Viewing Party. Many were rooting for Lupita Nyong'o who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Patsey in 12 Years a Slave, and cheers loudly erupted when she won. Gabrielle Union—who shares the same hair stylist with Nyong'o—could not have been happier. “She’s so wonderful and I’m thrilled for her,” Union told InStyle. As for Scandal co-stars Katie Lowes, Tony Goldwyn, and Dan Bucatinsky mingled with other partygoers, but stuck close together most of the night tweeting photos of each other trying to outdo one another. “We make it a competitive thing,” Lowes joked.

Celebrities enjoyed a fun-filled night at the swanky RivaBella in West Hollywood that was beautifully decorated by event designer Thomas Ford,with gold and yellow orchids and tulips for a spring look, paired with sleek black leather couches for a cozy feel. The 225 guests feasted on goat cheese baklava, spicy tuna tacos, braised short ribs, pizza bites (vegan) and macaroni & cheese while cheering on the 86th Academy Awards winners. To see who else celebrated with InStyle, look though our gallery!

1 of 15 Todd Williamson/Invision for Instyle/AP

Erin Hamlin, Ben Affleck, and Devin Logan

came together where Affleck got to hold a different award this year—Sochi Olympic medals! The director and actor posed with USA luge bronze-winner Hamlin and silver medalist freeskier Logan at the viewing party.
2 of 15 Todd Williamson/Invision for Instyle/AP

The Scene

was set for the 15th annual InStyle Oscar Viewing Party at RivaBella in West Hollywood decorated by event designer Thomas Ford. The space was filled sleek black couches and adorned with gold and yellow orchids.

3 of 15 Todd Williamson/Invision for Instyle/AP

Nikki Reed

was a vision in Naeem Khan and revealed to InStyle.com that her look was inspired by Katy Perry. “I saw this and thought she might wear this, so I felt inspired by her. I felt like it was a real statement and it was really bold, and I’ve been trying this year to experiment with bolder shapes, colors and styles. This dress is truly one of a kind situation.”
4 of 15 Todd Williamson/Invision for Instyle/AP

Big Sean and Naya Rivera

were the perfect match at the viewing party. “I wanted to compliment her," says Big Sean (in Armani and Rivera in Paule Ka) about his fiancee. "She’s the main piece wearing all white so I thought it would be cool to wear all black."
5 of 15 Todd Williamson/Invision for Instyle/AP

Bella Thorne

stepped out for the viewing party in Badgley Mischka, but not before finishing up her homework. “I was doing my schoolwork while I was getting my hair and make-up done,” Thorne says to InStyle.com. “That was probably most challenging for Tanya Brewer who does my hair and make-up because I was doing my math homework online.”
6 of 15 Todd Williamson/Invision for Instyle/AP

Katie Lowes and Tony Goldwyn

kept a close eye on their Oscar ballots during the ceremony. “I love showing up to these events and seeing my ‘Scandal’ family and getting all dressed up,” Lowes (in Haute Hippie). “I’m usually seeing them in our Washington D.C. clothes or in the make-up trailer in our sweat pants so it’s really nice to get gussied up and run into my friends from the show."
7 of 15 Todd Williamson/Invision for Instyle/AP

Laura Prepon

gave orange a run for its money in a red hot Elie Saab gown. “I love the whole Grecian sort of one shoulder thing going on. It made me feel sexy and it’s also really comfortable. On a night like this, having any comfort is kinda nice,” says Prepon.
8 of 15 Todd Williamson/Invision for Instyle/AP

Maria Menounos

had her Oscars look approved by none other than her father. “My parents pretty much live with me and my Dad always wants hair approval,” says Menounos (in Johanna Johnson). “For my dad to give me the stamp of approval is always great.”
9 of 15 Todd Williamson/Invision for Instyle/AP

Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana

looked dapper next to his fiancee Santana. “I stumbled across this very cool, modern tuxedo, but it’s dressed down a little bit,” explains Metcalfe (in Zegna). “It’s not the classic tuxedo and it looked good on.”
10 of 15 Todd Williamson/Invision for Instyle/AP

Louise Roe

"It screamed Oscars at me when I saw it," Roe tells InStyle about her Jenny Packham gown. "It dazzles and I just loved it when I put it on."

11 of 15 Todd Williamson/Invision for Instyle/AP

Regina Hall and Keke Palmer

“The first big thing is picking the right dress. If I do that, then everything else kind of flows,” Palmer (in Lublu) explains to InStyle.com about her red carpet challenge. “I’m a Virgo I’m very over analytical and I over analyze everything and I get a lot of anxiety with some things so I want to make sure I make the right move.”
12 of 15 Todd Williamson/Invision for Instyle/AP

Scott Porter

took a break from his show 'Hart of Dixie' and celebrated the new 86th Academy Award winners inside RivaBella.

13 of 15 Todd Williamson/Invision for Instyle/AP

Gillian Jacobs and Eva Amurri Martino

were two of the 225 guests who cheered on the Oscar winners right from InStyle's Oscar Viewing Party.

14 of 15 Todd Williamson/Invision for Instyle/AP

Guest and Angie Harmon

“The most fun that I have is either (when) my daughters or my friends are around,” Harmon (in Lorena Sarbu) tells InStyle about her favorite part about getting ready for the red carpet. “I think it’s all the collaboration that brings everything together and I just like to have people around and we have a good time.”
15 of 15 Todd Williamson/Invision for Instyle/AP

The Bites

The 225 guests got their fill on goat cheese baklava, spicy tuna tacos, braised short ribs, pizza bites (vegan) and macaroni & cheese.

