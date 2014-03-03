Your VIP Pass Inside the 15th Annual InStyle Oscar Viewing Party

Ben Affleck, Nikki Reed, Naya Rivera, and a few Olympians were just some of the notables that came out for InStyle’s annual star-studded Oscar Viewing Party. Many were rooting for Lupita Nyong'o who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Patsey in 12 Years a Slave, and cheers loudly erupted when she won. Gabrielle Union—who shares the same hair stylist with Nyong'o—could not have been happier. “She’s so wonderful and I’m thrilled for her,” Union told InStyle. As for Scandal co-stars Katie Lowes, Tony Goldwyn, and Dan Bucatinsky mingled with other partygoers, but stuck close together most of the night tweeting photos of each other trying to outdo one another. “We make it a competitive thing,” Lowes joked.

Celebrities enjoyed a fun-filled night at the swanky RivaBella in West Hollywood that was beautifully decorated by event designer Thomas Ford,with gold and yellow orchids and tulips for a spring look, paired with sleek black leather couches for a cozy feel. The 225 guests feasted on goat cheese baklava, spicy tuna tacos, braised short ribs, pizza bites (vegan) and macaroni & cheese while cheering on the 86th Academy Awards winners. To see who else celebrated with InStyle, look though our gallery!

MORE:

• What Everyone Wore At the 2014 Oscars

• Eric Wilson's Best 10 Oscar Dresses

• Oscar 2014′s Top Trends of the Night

—Heather Newgen