How To Watch Every Movie Nominated For An Oscar This Year

From chatter about who will wear what on the red carpet, to filling out your Oscars 2019 ballot, preparations for the 91st Academy Awards are in full swing.

And if you've seen the complete list of nominees then chances are likely you not only noticed the snubs in specific categories — hello Bradley Cooper's lack of nomination for Achievement In Directing — but also walked away with a list of must-see Oscar movies.

If you haven't yet had a chance to catch up on the nominated films you'll be hearing about on Hollywood's biggest night, then you might be looking for a way to squeeze them all in before the show airs live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 24. Lucky for you, we've put together a list of how to watch the 2019 Oscar movies that are nominated for Best Picture this year.

Check 'em out and host a viewing party or hit the theaters with friends so you, too, can see what the buzz is all about.

Black Panther

Black Panther hit theaters last February and quickly became one of the most celebrated films of the year. The Marvel superhero movie also had cast packed with some serious star power, including Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Angela Bassett (Ramonda) and Michael B. Jordan (Erik “Killmonger” Stevens).

The production and especially costume design — both of which emphasize African elements — are top-notch, and the overall visuals arresting: the panthers that T’Challa encounters in his spirit dream; the glowing spiral staircase that winds its way down into Shuri’s lab; the Kong-skulled palace of a renegade Wakandan tribe," The Atlantic's Christopher Orr said of the film.

Snag the DVD version of the film from Amazon, Walmart or Best Buy, or stream it to your computer, mobile device or tablet when you purchase the film from Amazon Prime Video.

BlacKkKlansman

Spike Lee directs this film based on the true story of black detective Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) who goes undercover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. According to Variety, you can still catch BlacKkKlansman in select theaters — the film was re-released after earning six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director nods for Lee.

"BlacKkKlansman is a furious, funny, blunt and brilliant confrontation with the truth," the New York Times A.O. Scott wrote of the film. "It’s an alarm clock ringing in the midst of a historical nightmare, and also a symphony, the rare piece of political popular art that works in all three dimensions."

If BlacKkKlansman is not available at a theater near you, then you can rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes for streaming. You can also rent the DVD from Netflix if you have a subscription that allows movies to be delivered to your home.

Bohemian Rhapsody

If you're looking for an Oscar-nominated film that will keep you musically entertained from start to finish, then Bohemian Rhapsody fits the bill. You can still catch the Queen biopic in select theaters or buy it on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video or Vudu; the DVD is also available for purchase. But if you want to watch Rami Malek slay it as legendary front-man Freddie Mercury, and don't need to own the film, then there's good news — Bohemian Rhapsody will be available to rent on iTunes and Vudu, starting Feb. 12.

Critics have praised Malek's performance, with Rolling Stone calling it one of the “best film performances of 2018."

“As Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of the British band Queen, the Mr. Robot star performs miracles, catching the look, strut and soul of Mercury, who died of complications from AIDS in 1991,” the publication noted of Malek, who has already won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama.

The Favourite

You can still snag a ticket to see this film at select theaters. But if you want to stay cozy inside, then you're in luck — the film is available for pre-order on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and iTunes for streaming when it launches on February 12. The DVD isn't set to release until March, so you'll have to stick with your computer, mobile device or tablet to check out what The Guardian's film critic Mark Kermode called "a trio of pitch-perfect performances from Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone."

He continued about Colman — who is nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actress category — saying she "is simply superb as the miscast monarch, combining childish pathos with queenie cantankerousness, and a palpable sense of pain."

Green Book

Peter Farrelly's Green Book received five nominations, including nods in the Best Actor category for Viggo Mortensen and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali. (Ali won the 2017 Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Moonlight.)

But the film has faced its share of controversy, including Farrelly, who said in a 1998 Newsweek that he was prone to exposing himself on film sets as a practical joke. Critics have also said the way in which the film approaches racism makes it "yet another Hollywood movie about American racism that frames its story from a 'white savior' perspective," according to Glenn Whipp at the Los Angeles Times.

While the DVD won't hit stores until March, you can pre-order the film on iTunes or Vudu — the expected release date it February 19 — and host a viewing party just in time to place your bet on whether or not it will score the night's top honors.

Roma

The film scored two wins at the Golden Globes, including Alfonso Cuarón’s win for Best Director of a Motion Picture. InStyle writers Ai-Jen Poo and Alicia Garza said the film is "a must-see movie for women from all walks of life," meaning one simple thing — you have to hurry up and see it before the Oscars air. In terms of Cuarón, Christopher Orr said in a piece for the Atlantic that he infuses "excellence in whatever project he chooses to undertake" and Roma is no exception.

"Roma, his newest work and his most personal—an ode to his upbringing in Mexico City in the early 1970s—is a marvel: frame by frame, scene by scene," he wrote. "It is quite possibly both the best film of Cuarón’s career to date and the best film of the year."

The good news? Roma is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

A Star Is Born

It comes as no surprise that the film is nominated in seven categories — critics have been raving about A Star Is Born since it first hit theaters in October. Among the film's nominations are Best Picture, Best Actress (Lady Gaga) and Best Actor (Bradley Cooper). New York Times critic Manohla Dargis said of the film that it "wrings tears from its romance and thrills from a steadfast belief in old-fashioned, big-feeling cinema."

While you can still catch the film in select theaters, it will also be available for purchase on iTunes or Vudu. But if you can wait it out a bit longer, then you can rent the fil starting February 19 on iTunes, Vudu, FandangoNOW and other platforms.

Vice

The film only just released on December 25 and with it still playing in theaters, there haven’t yet been any details announced on when Vice will be available on DVD or for streaming. But with a cast that Christian Bale in a transformative role as Dick Cheney, you'll want to check out showtimes at your local theaters to see if you can pop in for a showing before the Oscars air.

The 91st Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 24. Check out the complete list of nominees and be sure to print your 2019 Oscars ballot so you can see how many winners you guess correctly