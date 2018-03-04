How Much Money Do You Get When You Win an Oscar?

The Oscars are the most prestigious ceremony in show business, awarding golden statuettes to the very best in film every year. But for the winners, it’s far more about earning fame and glory than it is about padding their bank account.

So how much money do you get when you win an Oscar? The short answer is $0. Taking home one of those coveted trophies doesn’t come with a monetary bonus.

And don’t even think about trying to sell it: Each Oscar winner must sign a document that says that the Academy has first dibs on any Oscar sales—and the only price they’ll pay to buy it back from you is just $10.

That’s right: The statuette—which costs an estimated $500 to $900 to create, depending on the price of gold—will only net you $10 if you try to sell it back.

But winning an Oscar can come with some indirect earnings. According to 2015 estimates by Hollywood agents, taking home an Oscar can cause a pay increase of about 20 percent for the winner’s next project. Unfortunately, though, this comes with a big gender pay gap. Male Oscar winners are estimated to take home about $3.9 million more, while females can only expect about a $500,000 bonus.

So how much money do you get when you win an Oscar? Technically none, but for many, the win is priceless.

