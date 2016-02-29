Inside the Hottest Parties of Oscar Night 2016

Mari Kasanuki
Feb 29, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Chris Rock and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Chris Rock and Leonardo DiCaprio

Rock met up with DiCaprio (and his brand-new best actor statuette) at the Vanity Fair Oscar party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Kevin Mazur/VF16/WireImage
Taylor Swift and Lorde
Taylor Swift and Lorde

Who could be a better date than your BFF? Swift, in a black Alexandre Vaulthier gown, and Lorde arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar party with perhaps the greatest accessories of the night: each other.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
<p>Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton</p>
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Leave it to Stefani and Shelton to kick date night into high gear. Making their first red carpet appearance as a couple, the happy pair wore strikingly contrasting ensembles for Vanity Fair's Oscar party.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Actors Adam Shulman (L) and Anne Hathaway attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Anne Hathaway

So far into her pregnancy, Hathaway has nailed her maternity ensembles—and the fully embellished black gown she rocked alongside husband Adam Shulman to the Vanity Fair Oscar party proved to be no exception.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<p>John Legend, Chrissy Teigen,&nbsp;Justin Timberlake, and Jessica Biel</p>
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Justin Timberlake, and Jessica Biel

Talk about a Hollywood power couple—or two! The married pairs shared a moment at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

Kevin Mazur/VF16/WireImage
Freida Pinto and Brie Larson
Freida Pinto and Brie Larson

Pinto caught up with Oscar-winner Larson at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, where the duo sparkled in contrasting gowns.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kerry Washington and Sofía Vergara
Kerry Washington and Sofía Vergara
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>Jennifer Garner and Serena Williams</p>
Jennifer Garner and Serena Williams

Garner and Williams wore contrasting dress colors—but both stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Kevin Mazur/VF16/WireImage
Jessica Biel, Amy Adams, and Demi Lovato
Jessica Biel, Amy Adams, and Demi Lovato

Biel and Lovato ditched their sparkly Manolo Blahniks and Jimmy Choos for a breather at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Adams made sure to join in on the fun too.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Diane Kruger, Kate Bosworth, and Elizabeth Banks
Diane Kruger, Kate Bosworth, and Elizabeth Banks

Who says three’s a crowd? Ultimate party-hopping trio Kruger, Bosworth, and Banks stood by the bar and mingled inside Vanity Fair’s Oscar party.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Adrien Brody and Kate Hudson
Adrien Brody and Kate Hudson

Brody took a tie-free, laid-back approach to celebrating at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. Meanwhile, Hudson glowed in her shiny metallic number.

Kevin Mazur/VF16/WireImage
Gwen Stefani and Lady Gaga
Gwen Stefani and Lady Gaga

Stefani and Lady Gaga brought the term "blonde bombshell" to new heights at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Kevin Mazur/VF16/WireImage
Margot Robbie and Alexander Skarsgard
Margot Robbie and Alexander Skarsgard

The Tarzan co-stars left the wild jungle behind and dressed to the nines for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Robbie dazzled in a Tom Ford dress while Skarsgard looked dapper in a tailored tuxedo.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Brie Larson
Brie Larson

Best actress Oscar winner Larson cuddled up to Alex Greenwald and her newly engraved statuette at the Governors Ball, held at the Hollywood & Highland Center.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, winner of the Best Actor award for 'The Revenant,' poses with his Oscar at the 88th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on February 28, 2016.
Leonardo DiCaprio

Moments after taking home his first Academy Award, for his role in The Revenant, DiCaprio rushed into the Dolby Theatre's ballroom for the Governors Ball, the official Oscars after-party. "Dayum," DiCaprio said with a huge grin as dozens of people watched him wait to get his brand-new statuette engraved.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Alicia Vikander</p>
Alicia Vikander

First-time Oscar winner Alicia Vikander was ready to celebrate the night inside of Governors Ball. "I feel so overwhelmed and ecstatic and I feel a million emotions all at once. I can't wait to celebrate this evening and take off my shoes and dance this night away," the Danish Girl actress told InStyle.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Charlize Theron</p>
Charlize Theron

"Whoops! The danger of the dress," Theron said when she realized another guest accidently stepped on her Dior gown at the Governors Ball. That didn't stop her celebratory spirit. "What a night!" she added.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers</p>
Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers

Olivia Munn arrived to the Governors Ball hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, NFL star Aaron Rodgers. Talk about one hot couple! 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Sam Smith&nbsp;</p>
Sam Smith 

Who wouldn't be all smiles with a new Oscar in tow? Sam Smith, in Dunhill Tuxedos, took home the award for best original song for "Writings on the Wall" from Spectre.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Actor Jerod Leto (R) attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, on February 28, 2016.
Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto 

Are these gentlemen the ultimate fashion duo? Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele caught up with Jared Leto, the face of the brand's Guilty fragrance.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Priyanka Chopra&nbsp;</p>
Priyanka Chopra 

It's not a ball without a princess moment, which Priyanka Chopra delivered with her strapless white Zuhair Murad gown.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Sarah Silverman and Louis C.K.</p>
Sarah Silverman and Louis C.K.

Sarah Silverman met up with funnyman Louis C.K. inside the Governors Ball, where we imagine the conversation was nothing but hilarious.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Jason Segel and Alexis Minter&nbsp;</p>
Jason Segel and Alexis Minter 

Jason Segel handsomely smiled for the camera with girlfriend Alexis Minter. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Mariah Carey and Sir Elton John
Mariah Carey and Sir Elton John

Sir Elton hosted the songstress, who stunned in a one-shoulder black gown, at the 24th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar viewing party held at the City of West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, Calif.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
<p>Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross</p>
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

The parents to baby girl Jagger Snow Ross enjoyed a parents' night out at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar viewing party.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Renee Puente and Matthew Morrison
Renee Puente and Matthew Morrison

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, complemented each other in black looks for the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar viewing party.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
<p>Naomi Campbell</p>
Naomi Campbell

The model opted for head-to-toe steel gray look to attend the 20th Century Fox Academy Awards after-party at the Hollywood Athletic Club.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Comedian Billy Eichner attends the 20th Century Fox Academy Awards after party at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Billy Eichner

Billy Eichner arrived at the 20th Century Fox Academy Awards after-party in a dapper tuxedo. 

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Sir Patrick Stewart (L) and singer Sunny Ozell attend the 20th Century Fox Academy Awards after party at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Sir Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell

Sir Patrick Stewart rocked a navy jacket while his wife, Sunny Ozell, opted for a menswear-inspired ensemble. 

George Pimentel/Getty Images
