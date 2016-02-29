Inside the Hottest Parties of Oscar Night 2016

What a night! The 2016 Academy Awards successfully wrapped Sunday evening, after a show full of memorable moments and witty commentary by host Chris Rock. And while celebrities jam-packed Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, many stars watched the ceremony via live telecast at extravagant fêtes—like the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar viewing party, which brought out Mariah Carey and Hilary Swank among others.

What came next, naturally, were the after-parties. Newly minted Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson headed to the Governors Ball, where they got their names engraved on their best actor and actress statuettes. Meanwhile the Vanity Fair Oscar party and the 20th Century Fox Academy Awards bash also drew festive crowds of winners, nominees, and more talents who were all in the mood to raise a glass to Hollywood.

