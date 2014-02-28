Hosting an Oscars Viewing Party? Here’s Exactly What You’ll Need

Break out the fancy glasses and DIY gold plates—it’s almost Oscars night! To complement the star-studded affair, we rounded up chic décor and decadent dishes that suit an epic viewing party. In fact, two of the featured recipes come straight from Wolfgang Puck’s menu for the Governors Ball -- the post-Oscar celebration (bringing us that much closer to Lupita and Cate, right?!) So, grab a handful of ballots, add some streamers to your shopping list, and peek at what’s awaiting you come Oscars night.