Hosting an Oscars Viewing Party? Here’s Exactly What You’ll Need

From: Wolfgang Puck Frosting:1 1/2 cups plain or vanilla-flavored almond milk3/4 cup soy milk powder1/4 cup agave nectar1 tablespoon coconut extract1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract1 1/2 cups coconut oil2 tablespoons fresh lemon juiceCupcakes:1 3/4 cups all-purpose gluten-free baking flour, such as Bob’s Red Mill1/2 cup potato starch1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder1/4 cup arrowroot powder1 tablespoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon baking soda1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum powder2 teaspoons salt1 cup hot brewed dark-roast coffee1 cup coconut oil1 1/3 cups agave nectar3/4 cup unsweetened applesauce3 tablespoons pure vanilla extractFirst, prepare the frosting. In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the stainless-steel blade, combine the almond milk, soy milk powder, agave nectar, coconut extract, and vanilla. Process for 2 minutes, until thoroughly blended.With the machine running, slowly add half of the coconut oil, then half of the lemon juice, then the remaining half of each. Continue processing until the mixture is smoothly blended.Pour the mixture into a nonreactive bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until the frosting has firmed up enough to be spreadable, about 6 hours.For the cupcakes, set a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat the oven to 325°F. Line the cups of 2 standard-sized 12-cup muffin tins or 4 standard-sized 6-cup muffin tins with paper cupcake liners.In a medium mixing bowl, combine the flour, potato starch, cocoa powder, arrowroot, baking powder, baking soda, xanthan gum, and salt. Stir well with a wire whisk until thoroughly blended.In a separate bowl, combine the hot coffee, coconut oil, agave nectar, applesauce, and vanilla. Stir with a whisk until blended.Add the wet ingredient mixture all at once to the dry ingredients. Stir with a whisk until a smooth batter forms.Pour or spoon 1/3 cup of the batter into each paper-lined cup, almost filling it. Bake the cupcakes on the middle rack of the preheated oven. After 15 minutes, rotate the baking tins front to back. Close the oven again and continue baking until the cupcakes spring back when gently pressed at their centers, about 7 minutes longer.Remove the cupcake tins from the oven and leave them at the tins at room temperature for 20 minutes. Then, remove the cupcakes from the tins and leave upright on wire racks to cool completely.When the cupcakes have cooled, use a frosting knife or spatula to spread about 1 tablespoon of the frosting over the top of each cupcake. Store the cupcakes in an airtight container in the refrigerator until serving time, up to 3 days.