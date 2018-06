Drama and intrigue packed the 2016 Academy Awards ceremony, but even before curtain time plenty of action had taken place—on the red carpet, where the stars arrived in the finest couture. While everyone had differing opinions on the best dressed women at the Oscars (Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander, and Daisy Ridley were among InStyle's Top 10) Google revealed its ranking of the evening's top-searched dresses.

Saoirse Ronan's Calvin Klein Collection gown had the fifth largest number of searches and Charlize Theron's Dior stunner came in at No. 4. Meanwhile ​Jennifer Lawrence's Dior dress and Priyanka Chopra’s sheer Zuhair Murad piece​ ranked in as the third and second most-Googled ensembles.

And the No. 1 dress? None other than Olivia Wilde’s sexy Valentino Haute Couture gown. See the five most-Googled looks at the 2016 Oscars up close here in our gallery.