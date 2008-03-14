Glamorous Curls

Mar 14, 2008 @ 3:50 pm
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl
Hollywood starlets gave a nod to their foremothers in modern interpretations of Old Hollywood pin curls. Katherine Heigl traded in her no-nonsense Grey's Anatomy braids and ponytails for regally sculpted, honey-hued waves.
Ian West/Abaca
Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard
With a deeply-parted mane swept over one eye, Best Actress winner Marion Cotillard's retro 'do was as fun and slinky as her Jean Paul Gaultier gown.
Kevork Djansezian/AP
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Presenter and 2006 Best Supporting Actress nominee Amy Adams looked every bit the screen siren with her perfect coiffe.
Ian West/Abaca
Ellen Page
Ellen Page
Juno's Ellen Page is of legal drinking age since turning 21 (on February 21st!), but her soft, saucy curls harked back to the age of Prohibition.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Diane Lane
Diane Lane
The Jumper star arrived with her hair pinned back, but left a halo of luminous nutmeg-hued waves loose to frame her famous face.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
