Get Up Close and Personal With Lupita's, Angelina's (and More!) Oscar Jewels

As much as we love the Oscars red carpet, it gives us few opportunities to clearly see the exquisite details of the beautiful baubles the stars wear for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Because the jewelry at this year’s ceremony really begged for a second look—with all the heavy carat weights, bank-breaking price tags, and downright creative designs—we had a selection exclusively photographed for InStyle.

Ogle all you want and read all about the dazzlers, from Angelina Jolie’s gigantic Robert Procop diamond earrings to Lupita Nyong’o’s darling diamond headband by Fred Leighton.