Get Up Close and Personal With Lupita's, Angelina's (and More!) Oscar Jewels

Steve Granitz/WireImage (2)
Marion Fasel
Mar 20, 2014 @ 6:21 am

As much as we love the Oscars red carpet, it gives us few opportunities to clearly see the exquisite details of the beautiful baubles the stars wear for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Because the jewelry at this year’s ceremony really begged for a second look—with all the heavy carat weights, bank-breaking price tags, and downright creative designs—we had a selection exclusively photographed for InStyle.

Ogle all you want and read all about the dazzlers, from Angelina Jolie’s gigantic Robert Procop diamond earrings to Lupita Nyong’o’s darling diamond headband by Fred Leighton.

 

1 of 13 Kevin Cremens

2 of 13 Steve Granitz/WireImage

LUPITA NYONG’O’S Fred Leighton Diamond and Gold Headband and Earrings

Nyong’o’s custom-made delicate gold and diamond headband had all the regal elegance of a contemporary tiara-a perfect complement to her fairytale Prada gown. A little edginess was added to the look with gold and diamond earrings, also custom. Click for a closeup.
3 of 13 Kevin Cremens

LUPITA NYONG’O’S Fred Leighton Diamond and Gold Earrings

“I created them in a classic crescent shape to frame her face,” says Leighton’s Rebecca Selva, who designed the jewels. “The spikes added a freshness to the traditional silhouette, and the rose-cuts-a diamond shape with facets on the top of the gem-gave the earrings a delicate soft sparkle.”
4 of 13 Kevin Cremens

LUPITA NYONG’O’S Fred Leighton Diamond and Gold Headband

The dainty Fred Leighton headband she wore even gained its own Twitter account moments after it was spotted on the red carpet-though unlike the accessory itself, the handle has yet to make a lasting impression.
5 of 13 Ethan Miller/WireImage

ANGELINA JOLIE’S Robert Procop Diamond and Gold Earrings

Jolie, in Elie Saab, has an ongoing collaboration with jeweler Robert Procop in a collection named House of Jolie, sold to benefit her charitable foundation The Education Partnership for Children in Conflict.
6 of 13 Kevin Cremens

ANGELINA JOLIE’S Robert Procop Diamond and Gold Earrings

On Oscar night, the actress chose a design from Robert Procop’s Exceptional Jewels Collection: a pair of jaw-dropping gold double drop earrings with gigantic diamonds totaling over 42 carats. Jolie’s only other jewel of the evening was her $1 million engagement ring, designed by Brad Pitt (and Procop, of course).
7 of 13 Jason Merritt/Getty

CHARLIZE THERON’S Harry Winston Diamond Necklace

One of the most expensive jewels ever to hit the Oscar red carpet was Theron’s $15-million Harry Winston diamond necklace, which dramatically stood out against her black Dior gown.
8 of 13 Kevin Cremens

CHARLIZE THERON’S Harry Winston Diamond Necklace

The statuesque actress seemed to stand even taller in the flawless 31-carat, square emerald-cut diamond at the center of the dazzling jewel.
9 of 13 Kevin Cremens

CHARLIZE THERON’S Harry Winston Diamond Necklace

The one-of-a-kind piece, from Winston’s aptly named Incredibles Collection, makes you want to coo like Marilyn Monroe in her famous rendition of “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend”: “Talk to me Harry Winston, tell me all about it!”
10 of 13 Xclusive, PacificCoastNews

CATE BLANCHETT’S Chopard Opal, Diamond and Gold Earrings

Absolute perfection is the only way to describe how Blanchette’s earrings matched the colors in her Armani gown, not to mention her radiant complexion.
11 of 13 Kevin Cremens

CATE BLANCHETT’S Chopard Opal, Diamond and Gold Earrings

The rainbow shades in the 62 white opals of the Chopard earrings refracted light and sparkled with the glimmer of diamond details. The fact that opals are the national gem of Australia was perhaps just a pleasant coincidence, or a subtle salute to Blanchett's Australian heritage.
12 of 13 Kevork Djansezian/Getty

NAOMI WATTS’ Bulgari Diamond and Gold Necklace

Watts’ amped up the impact of her beaded white Calvin Klein column gown with the wonderful web of diamonds in her Bulgari bib necklace from the Italian firm’s High Jewelry Collection.
13 of 13 Kevin Cremens

NAOMI WATTS’ Bulgari Diamond and Gold Necklace

By the numbers, there were 503 diamonds in the design: 36 round brilliant cut diamonds strung together with lines of 467 pave-set diamonds.

