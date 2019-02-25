Forget Princess Dresses, Gemma Chan's Pink Gown Is an Oscars Dream Come True

Make no mistake — actress Gemma Chan is making her mark on Hollywood. At the Academy Awards, Chan hit the red carpet with roles in not one, but two buzzed-about movies this awards season (Crazy Rich Asians and Mary Queen of Scots). The former was a true game-changer, earning $237 million worldwide at the box office and becoming the highest-grossing romantic comedy of the past decade, according to Vox.

Riding high on the craze surrounding Crazy Rich Asians and her upcoming appearance in Captain Marvel, Chan arrived at the 2019 Academy Awards in head-to-toe hot pink.

Instead of a mermaid silhouette or a princess ball gown, Chan stuck to her usual M.O. of taking big risks. Her neon Valentino Couture dress was a flowing showstopper that included a high neck, allover pleats that loosened up as they moved down the dress, and a long train that floated behind her. Hidden in all those pleats was a pair of pockets, which Chan took advantage of as she went down the red carpet. A pair of shimmering earrings finished the look, which is definitely something that'll be added to best-dressed lists for the foreseeable future.

Chan, who plays Astrid Leong in Crazy Rich Asians, is certainly no stranger to red carpet fashion. Take, for instance, the custom pink Oscar de la Renta gown — which was made with more than 30 yards of silk taffeta, according to The Hollywood Reporter — that she wore to January's Screen Actor's Guild Awards.

Then, of course, there was pink floral Jason Wu look Chan wore to the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in January.

But the cream of the crop? Possibly the the teal Valentino halter neck dress she wore to the Golden Globes that included shorts — yes, shorts.