Fringe and Feathers Were Having at Major Moment at the Oscars

There is a definite flare for the 1920s trending on the carpet at the Oscars tonight. At the 89th Academy Awards, many of the night's biggest stars sashayed down the red carpet in a flurry of feather and fringe detail.

Could Emma Stone's Givenchy Couture beaded fringe gown be her good luck charm? Only time will tell!

VIDEO: 2017 Academy Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Take a look at the actors who stunned in feather and fringe. One of our favorites is Octavia Spencer in a silver feather detailed gown by Marchesa. How beautiful does she look?