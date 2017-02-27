Fringe and Feathers Were Having at Major Moment at the Oscars

Brooke Ely Danielson
Feb 26, 2017 @ 9:15 pm

There is a definite flare for the 1920s trending on the carpet at the Oscars tonight. At the 89th Academy Awards, many of the night's biggest stars sashayed down the red carpet in a flurry of feather and fringe detail.

Could Emma Stone's Givenchy Couture beaded fringe gown be her good luck charm? Only time will tell!

Take a look at the actors who stunned in feather and fringe. One of our favorites is Octavia Spencer in a silver feather detailed gown by Marchesa. How beautiful does she look?

Emma Stone

Emma Stone in Givenchy Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo in Marchesa.

Sofia Boutella

Sofia Boutella in Chanel and Chanel Fine Jewelry.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry in Versace, Forevermark Diamonds, and Vince Camuto sandals.

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer in Marchesa, Forevermark Diamonds, and Stuart Weitzman heels.

