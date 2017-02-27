Red Carpet Trend Alert: Gold and Silver Rule the Oscars

Gold and silver are the colors of Oscars night!

Best actress nominee Emma Stone led the charge on the metallic trend at the 2017 Academy Awards by bringing us old school Hollywood charm in Givenchy Haute Couture. Nicole Kidman, looking much like an Oscar statue herself, stunned in Armani Privé with intricate beading detail—proving she can do no wrong on the red carpet.

If you ask us, Jessica Biel takes the cake for hottest mom of the year, wowing in a gold Kaufman Franco gown.