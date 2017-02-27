Red Carpet Trend Alert: Gold and Silver Rule the Oscars

Frazer Harrison/Getty
Brooke Ely Danielson
Feb 26, 2017 @ 8:45 pm

Gold and silver are the colors of Oscars night!

Best actress nominee Emma Stone led the charge on the metallic trend at the 2017 Academy Awards by bringing us old school Hollywood charm in Givenchy Haute Couture. Nicole Kidman, looking much like an Oscar statue herself, stunned in Armani Privé with intricate beading detail—proving she can do no wrong on the red carpet.

VIDEO: Gold Was a Big Hit on the Oscars Red Carpet

 

If you ask us, Jessica Biel takes the cake for hottest mom of the year, wowing in a gold Kaufman Franco gown.

1 of 5 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Nicole Kidman

2 of 5 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jessica Biel

3 of 5 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Teresa Palmer

4 of 5 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Dakota Johnson

5 of 5 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Charlize Theron

