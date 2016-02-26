16 Runway Gowns We Want to See on the Oscars Red Carpet

The best thing about the Oscars falling smack dab in the middle of Fashion Month is that we can daydream about which of the exquisitely embroidered gowns or princess-y clouds of tulle we'd want to see on the red carpet as they swish down the runway. And yes, we know that the leading stars who will be taking their 2016 Oscars red carpet stroll will be decked out in some incredible custom creation or another, but that hasn't—and won't—stop us from taking a gander at the gorgeous, ground-grazing dresses that the fall 2016 collections have to offer.

So we decided to play celebrity stylist and plucked a few red carpet-worthy looks that are so beautiful, they'll bring tears of sartorial bliss to your eyes. From Marchesa's tiers of scarlet-red tulle to Gucci's kaleidoscopic streaks of color, scroll through to see our 16 favorites. And maybe—just maybe—we might see some of them grace the red carpet come Sunday.

