Exclusive! Get a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at How Kristen Bell Got Ready For the 2014 Oscars

Courtesy Photo; Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Mar 03, 2014 @ 12:37 am

How does Kristen Bell prep for an awards show? For the 86th Academy Awards, the star’s stylist Nicole Chavez gave InStyle.com a behind-the-scenes look at how her stunning look came together. "Frozen has been such a success it felt natural to pay homage," Chavez says. The resulting ensemble was a mixture of delicate, cool tones that dazzled on the red carpet, but didn’t distract from Bell's stunning natural beauty. "I am so proud of the success of Frozen that I wanted a gown that reflected the winter feel of the movie," Bell states. From the wintery references to the movie that inspired Chavez in the fitting, to the finished Roberto Cavalli gown and Piaget jewels look, get a behind-the-scenes peek at how Bell got ready for Hollywood's biggest night in our gallery!

MORE:
• Baby Bumps Ruled the 2014 Oscar's Red Carpet
Kristen Bell's Best Looks Ever!
• Trend Alert: Stars Stunned In Beaded Gowns On the Red Carpet

— Violet Gaynor and Kelsey Glein

1 of 16 Courtesy

Fit For A Winter Queen

Frozen has been such a success it felt natural to pay homage," Bell's stylist, Nicole Chavez, tells InStyle of the inspiration behind Bell’s ensemble.
Advertisement
2 of 16 Courtesy

Fitting Details

Bell's Roberto Cavalli gown was selected for its winter-feel and exquisite detailing.
3 of 16 Courtesy

Clutches Everywhere

A multitude of clutches were on-hand at Bell’s fitting for her choosing.
Advertisement
4 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Heels! Heels! Heels!

Shoes in a variety of pale hues were considered at Bell's fitting. "I was looking for delicate cool tones. Ice, winter, and snow were all a source of inspiration," Chavez says.
Advertisement
5 of 16 Courtesy Photo

The Jewels

Dazzling jewels by Piaget were on-hand to complete Bell's look.
Advertisement
6 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Diamonds and Gems Galore

These two Piaget sparklers were considered for Bell's neckwear, and ultimately the diamond wreath on the right was chosen.
Advertisement
7 of 16 Courtesy Photo

The Final Choice

"The Piaget wreath necklace is an exquisite piece of jewelry that complemented the handed beaded bodice (of her dress) beautifully," Chavez states.
Advertisement
8 of 16 Courtesy Photo

The Shoes

"The Brian Atwood heels were custom dyed to match," Chavez says.
Advertisement
9 of 16 Courtesy Photo

What's In Her Clutch?

"I adore the bow detail on the Ferragamo clutch," Chavez says. We got a peek at what filled Bell's bag on Oscar night: the star's drivers license and phone, powder and puff, kleenex, lipstick, lip liner, and bobby pins for any necessary beauty touch-ups.
Advertisement
10 of 16 Courtesy Photo

The Gown

"I envisioned a wow moment for her but it was important for the dress not to be too dramatic and overpower her petite frame," Chavez says of the Roberto Cavalli gown she selected for Bell.
Advertisement
11 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Final Touches

Bell is almost ready to hit the red carpet.
Advertisement
12 of 16 Courtesy

Bell Is Adorned In Jewels

Chavez adds sparkle to Bell’s look with a Piaget necklace.
Advertisement
13 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Stylist Nicole Chavez and Kristen Bell

Bell, with Chavez, in her completed look, ready for the 86th Academy Awards.
Advertisement
14 of 16 Courtesy Photo

A View from the Back

Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, make their way out the door.
Advertisement
15 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Off to the Oscars!

Bell is ready to make her appearance at Hollywood's biggest night of the year.
Advertisement
16 of 16 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

At the Oscars

Bell posing on the red carpet at the 86th Academy Awards in her Roberto Cavalli gown and Piaget jewels. "I am so proud of the success of Frozen that I wanted a gown that reflected the winter feel of the movie," Bell tell InStyle.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!