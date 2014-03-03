Exclusive! Get a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at How Kristen Bell Got Ready For the 2014 Oscars

How does Kristen Bell prep for an awards show? For the 86th Academy Awards, the star’s stylist Nicole Chavez gave InStyle.com a behind-the-scenes look at how her stunning look came together. "Frozen has been such a success it felt natural to pay homage," Chavez says. The resulting ensemble was a mixture of delicate, cool tones that dazzled on the red carpet, but didn’t distract from Bell's stunning natural beauty. "I am so proud of the success of Frozen that I wanted a gown that reflected the winter feel of the movie," Bell states. From the wintery references to the movie that inspired Chavez in the fitting, to the finished Roberto Cavalli gown and Piaget jewels look, get a behind-the-scenes peek at how Bell got ready for Hollywood's biggest night in our gallery!

MORE:

• Baby Bumps Ruled the 2014 Oscar's Red Carpet

• Kristen Bell's Best Looks Ever!

• Trend Alert: Stars Stunned In Beaded Gowns On the Red Carpet

— Violet Gaynor and Kelsey Glein