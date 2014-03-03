Exclusive! Get a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at How Kelly Osbourne Prepped For the 2014 Oscars

How does Kelly Osbourne get ready to host on the red carpet? For the 86th Academy Awards, Osbourne's stylist, Caley Lawson Rinker, gave InStyle.com a behind-the-scenes look at how her two standout looks came together on Oscar day. "We always have such a good time playing around when we get ready," Lawson Rinker says to InStyle exclusively. Inspired by Audrey Hepburn, Osbourne wore a party-ready Romona Keveza dress (pictured) to host E!'s Live From the Red Carpet and attend Elton John's annual bash. For her trip down the Oscar red carpet, she rocked a stunning Badgley Mischka gown with beautiful embellishments. "I was the first person to hit the carpet and the only one to get rained on," Osbourne tells us. "I have never felt more beautiful. Even though it was raining, it didn't rain on my parade!" Follow us through the fashion correspondent's pre-Oscar routine—from hair and makeup to her final red carpet look, get a behind-the-scenes peek at how Osbourne got ready for Hollywood’s biggest night in our gallery!

MORE:

• Oscars 2014 Red Carpet Arrivals

• See Kelly Osbourne's MAC Collection Campaign

• Eric Wilson's Oscars 10 Best-Dressed

— Violet Gaynor and Kelsey Glein