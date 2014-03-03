Exclusive! Get a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at How Kelly Osbourne Prepped For the 2014 Oscars

How does Kelly Osbourne get ready to host on the red carpet? For the 86th Academy Awards, Osbourne's stylist, Caley Lawson Rinker, gave InStyle.com a behind-the-scenes look at how her two standout looks came together on Oscar day. "We always have such a good time playing around when we get ready," Lawson Rinker says to InStyle exclusively. Inspired by Audrey Hepburn, Osbourne wore a party-ready Romona Keveza dress (pictured) to host E!'s Live From the Red Carpet and attend Elton John's annual bash. For her trip down the Oscar red carpet, she rocked a stunning Badgley Mischka gown with beautiful embellishments. "I was the first person to hit the carpet and the only one to get rained on," Osbourne tells us. "I have never felt more beautiful. Even though it was raining, it didn't rain on my parade!" Follow us through the fashion correspondent's pre-Oscar routine—from hair and makeup to her final red carpet look, get a behind-the-scenes peek at how Osbourne got ready for Hollywood’s biggest night in our gallery!

— Violet Gaynor and Kelsey Glein

The Beauty Routine

Osbourne gets red carpet-ready using products from her own upcoming makeup collection for MAC.
The Accessory Spread

"Gold accessories worked perfectly with both dress options. For jewelry, I pulled multiple designers from LoveGold and only a few clutches from Judith Leiber. Aldo loves Kelly and we wanted to support them for both looks," Caley Lawson Rinker, Kelly Osbourne's stylist, tells InStyle exclusively.
Osbourne's First Party-Ready Look

"This Romona Keveza dress was perfect for Live From the Red Carpet and Elton John because I could move in it and be comfortable. I took inspiration from Audrey Hepburn when she won her Oscar in 1953 at the Roosevelt. My dressing room was actually the room she stayed in!,” Osbourne says. "We just loved the retro feel, and the short length was really fun. We loved that it was something different than your usual Oscar gown," Lawson Rinker states.
Bling Bling

On go the jewels as Osbourne's hair and makeup is completed.
Statement Earrings

"We loved these Solange Azagury-Partridge from LoveGold earrings because they were so unique, but also because they are a British designer! The raw diamond inside the cage was just so cool and different," Lawson Rinker says.
Using Her Own MAC Cosmetics Collection

"I was so excited to use my own collection from MAC. It’s a neutral lip color that works on every skin tone and I'm so proud of it," Osbourne tells InStyle.
The Final Touches

"We always have such a good time playing around when we get ready," Lawson Rinker tells us. "Here, we’re putting the final touches on the look before before she went on Live From the Red Carpet."
A Pre-Oscar Jam Session

A little music got Osbourne pumped for her big night. "I'm feeling good from my head to my shoes! Listening to our theme song from Patti LaBelle. We always have so much fun getting ready," she tells InStyle.
"The details of this dress were exquisite! The gold overlay was everything," Lawson Rinker says of Osbourne's second look, a gown by Badgley Mischka.
The Winning Red Carpet Look

"We fell in love with this Badgely Mischka gown back in January. We had a feeling it was the one, but it was almost eliminated because it needed so much work," Lawson Rinker says. "It took so many fittings, alterations, and my amazing tailor Laura Basci to get this dress perfect. If you only knew what went into this dress! But it was so worth it."
At the Oscars

Osbourne posing on the red carpet at the 86th Academy Awards in her second look of the night, a Badgley Mischka gown, Judith Leiber clutch, Solange Azagury-Partridge gold jewelry, and Aldo shoes. "I have never felt more beautiful," Osbourne says of the look. "Even though it was raining, it didn't rain on my parade!”

