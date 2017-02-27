Can You Spot the Political Statement on Emma Stone's Oscars Gown?

When Emma Stone hit the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars, all eyes were on the swingy, layered fringe at the bottom of her Givenchy Haute Couture gown, but the most powerful part of her dress was actually way up by the straps. The Best Actress nominee accessorized with a gold Planned Parenthood pin on her left lapel, expressing her solidarity with the organization in a big way.

The La La Land star isn’t the only celebrity who made a political statement on the red carpet at the 89th annual Academy Awards. Dakota Johnson also represented Planned Parenthood with her clutch, adding the label onto her Gucci bag.

For my last post of the evening I give you @dakotajohnson's @gucci accessories! Thanks for following along! Love, @kateyoung A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

Meanwhile, celebrities like Ruth Negga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karlie Kloss, and Busy Philipps supported the American Civil Liberties Union, accessorizing their ensembles with blue ribbons in solidarity with the organization.

