Dua Lipa Brought the Fashion Drama With Her Oscars Viewing Party Gowns
She understands the assignment.
Dua Lipa didn't have to attend the actual Oscars to steal the show. The singer wore two stunning looks to perform her hit songs "Levitating," "Pretty Please," "Hallucinate" and "Don't Start Now" at Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles.
For her first look, she wore a velvet Balenciaga gown that featured long sleeves and a full mermaid skirt. Over the turtleneck, she wore a stunning Bulgari necklace.
For her next performance, she changed into another Balenciaga long-sleeve gown, this time with a little sparkle. The dress was sheer with silver fringe on the sleeves and skirt.
Elton John's viewing party is typically one of the biggest parties of Oscars night but this year (like everything else) it went virtual. Still, he managed to raise $3 million for the global effort to end AIDS through online viewing.