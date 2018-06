Designers Talk Oscar Dresses

4 of 6 Dan MacMedan/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Alba in Marchesa

CHAPMAN ON LOPEZ: "She has a keen eye for detail. This dress was in our runway show in black and without a waist. She suggested changes, like where to place the waist and raising the crystal ropes to add support. Then we made three variations of the gown. And she picked this lilac one." Oscars 2007.



CHAPMAN ON ALBA: "Jessica was pregnant, so we redid her gown to minimize the bump, but not in a way that looked like we were trying to hide it. We raised the waist, expanded the bust, took off flowers and added just enough feathers to cover the area. I was rearranging them until the night before." Oscars 2008.