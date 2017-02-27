This Is What It Looks Like to Be a Stylist's Assistant During Oscars Weekend

Molly Dickson may have THE dream job. She is assistant stylist to Leslie Fremar, a celebrity stylist dressing the likes of Charlize Theron, Julianne Moore, and Jennifer Connelly—to name a few. Going into her 5th year dressing at the Academy Awards, Molly is a veteran at this point. The days are long, the hours grueling, and no stone can go left unturned when is comes to dressing Hollywood royalty. Molly stays fueled throughout the weekend with yummy green juices and In-N-Out burgers, while organizing couture gowns, stilettos, and diamonds. Her schedule is jam-packed with fittings, jewelry appointments, and accessory organizing, which is incredibly tiring (trust us on this one).

This year, Molly was tending to Oscar-winning actress Theron, assisting her into her Dior Couture gown as well as up-and-coming actress Sofia Bouttela. The day of the awards typically starts around 6:30 a.m., when Molly springs out of bed and attends a yoga class with Leslie to start their day off on the right foot, a calm note. By 9:30 a.m., they have tripled-checked their to-do lists and are off to dress their first client, Sofia, where Molly greets the Chanel fine jewelry guards (Chanel diamonds? Yes!).

Once Sofia is all set, it is off to Charlize Theron's house. When they arrive, the glam team is in place making sure hair and makeup are done to perfection. Once Charlize is done up, dressed, and bejeweled, she departs for the red carpet at 3:45 p.m. Molly’s job is just about don,e but not before she packs up extras at Charlize’s and heads back to her hotel for a well-deserved glass of wine. Take a look through as we go behind the scenes with Molly on Oscars weekend.