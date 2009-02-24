Dashing Duos

2 of 8 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson and Amanda Seyfried

Young Hollywood stars Amanda Seyfried (in Valentino) and Robert Pattinson (in Dolce amp Gabbana) introduced a special highlight reel of the year's most romantic moments on film (including their own, from Mamma Mia! and Twilight, respectively). "I still can’t really get over it," Pattinson said earlier in the night of his dedicated fans. "I think the best way of dealing with it is never saying anything. You have to be a canvas for all the people’s ideas."