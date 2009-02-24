Dashing Duos

Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway, Stylish On-Stage Couples
Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway
This year's Academy Awards ceremony was anything but boring, and some of Hollywood's heaviest hitters were in on the show's many surprises: Halfway through Hugh Jackman's opening number, the handsome host (in Burberry) stepped into the audience and picked up a protesting Anne Hathaway, carrying the Best Actress nominee onstage for a surprise duet about Best Picture contender Frost/Nixon. As Hathaway (who can sing, too!) returned to her seat with thundering applause, Jackman joked, "Now you can just relax for the rest of the night!"
Robert Pattinson and Amanda Seyfried, Stylish On-Stage Couples
Robert Pattinson and Amanda Seyfried
Young Hollywood stars Amanda Seyfried (in Valentino) and Robert Pattinson (in Dolce amp Gabbana) introduced a special highlight reel of the year's most romantic moments on film (including their own, from Mamma Mia! and Twilight, respectively). "I still can’t really get over it," Pattinson said earlier in the night of his dedicated fans. "I think the best way of dealing with it is never saying anything. You have to be a canvas for all the people’s ideas."
Jennifer Aniston and Jack Black, Stylish On-Stage Couples
Jennifer Aniston and Jack Black
Jennifer Aniston glittered in a Valentino gown and Bulgari jewels alongside co-presenter Jack Black. Aniston was one of the many stars who made a surprise appearance during the show, along with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Halle Berry.
Beyonce Knowles and Hugh Jackman, Stylish On-Stage Couples
Beyonce Knowles and Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman took to the stage again later in the show (with top hat and cane in hand) for a star-studded number created by Baz Luhrman. Surprise performer Beyonce, wearing a glittering red dress and top hat, joined Jackman for a duet of "He's the One That I Want" from Grease. Then came "All That Jazz," followed by a duet medley from Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Vanessa Hudgens, and Zac Efron. Knowles ended the number with "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and with a triumphant smile, Hugh Jackman declared, “The musical is back!”
Sarah Jessica Parker and Daniel Craig, Stylish On-Stage Couples
Daniel Craig and Sarah Jessica Parker
Daniel Craig (in Tom Ford) and Sarah Jessica Parker (in Dior) presented the awards for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup, a fitting category for Parker whose film Sex and the City: The Movie caused a frenzy in the fashion world earlier this year. When asked on the red carpet about a possible sequel, Parker coolly replied, “That’s what I hear. Michael Patrick is happily working on the story which makes me happy.”
Liam Neeson and Freida Pinto, Stylish On-Stage Couples
Liam Neeson and Freida Pinto
Freida Pinto (in John Galliano) teamed up with Liam Neeson (in Giorgio Armani) to present the award for Best Foreign Language Film. Slumdog Millionaire's Pinto had much to celebrate at night's end: the movie won eight out of the ten categories for which it was nominated, including Best Picture.
Tina Fey and Steve Martin, Stylish On-Stage Couples
Tina Fey and Steve Martin
Although Jackman played host, a spot normally reserved for comedians, Steve Martin (in Giorgio Armani) and Tina Fey (in Zac Posen) had a chance to sneak some deadpan humor into the show. In the middle of their presentation, Martin turned to Fey with an affectionate stare and warned, "Don't fall in love with me."
Alicia Keys and Zac Efron, Stylish On-Stage Couples
Alicia Keys and Zac Efron
Both Alicia Keys (in Armani Prive) and Zac Efron (in Dolce amp Gabbana) were among the many stars who walked the carpet but kept mum about their roles in the show. "Unfortunately I can’t divulge-it’s top secret at this point," Efron told Ryan Seacrest before the show.
