Colorful Earrings

Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but the stars showed some love for brightly-colored gems this year, too. Penelope Cruz added a pop of color to her dark blue gown with claret-colored jewels from Chopard.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Oscar-winner and double nominee Cate Blanchett chose Lorraine Schwartz emerald teardrop earrings and a matching necklace to wear with her Dries Van Noten satin gown.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
As if her fire-engine red dress wasn’t show-stopping enough, Heidi Klum accessorized her John Galliano haute couture gown with long, pink and red jewel-encrusted earrings.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus and her lucky ears wore dark red chandelier-style Neil Lane earrings in garnet, diamond and gold. The young entertainer wisely showed them off by wearing her hair back in a low ponytail.
