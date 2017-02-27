Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other at the Oscars

When Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are together, they can make anything exciting. The couple stepped out at the 89th annual Academy Awards on Sunday and they made taking pictures on the red carpet look like the most fun thing they had done in weeks.

Legend, who had a supporting role in the heavily nominated La La Land, brought his stunning wife to the 2017 Oscars, and they erupted into laughter in front of the flashing cameras, sharing a private moment in a very public place. Just look at this kiss he planted on the top of her head.

The couple also stopped by E! on the carpet, continuing to make us jealous of their love affair. Teigen commented on her white Zuhair Murad gown, joking, “It’s very tight. I don’t know what else to say, really.”

“You look like a goddess,” Legend told her, making even Ryan Seacrest jealous of their love affair.

These two!