Charlize Theron's Turtleneck Isn't a Regular Turtleneck, It's a Cool Turtleneck

Following her 2004 Best Actress win for her transformative role as Aileen Wuornos in Monster, Charlize Theron has been a staple on the Oscars red carpet. Whether as a presenter or nominee (Theron was also nominated for her 2006 role in North Country), Theron knows how to make a statement on the red carpet.

RELATED: Charlize Theron's Most Badass Moments in Life

At last night's Oscars, Theron hit the carpet sporting not just a brand new brunette bob, but a periwinkle Dior turtleneck gown with an open back. She highlighted the high neckline with cascading layered necklaces and a bright orange lip.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Theron's past Oscars red carpet appearances have proven the Tully actress is a fan of a gown with a train, like this red Dior Haute Couture dress with a plunging neckline.

Image zoom Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Then of course there was the gold metallic Gucci gown — with 593 Chopard diamonds — Theron wore to accept her 2006 Best Actress win.

Image zoom Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

She also memorably rocked a Dior gown to the 2017 Oscars, and a killer 2013 Oscars look where she paired a Christian Dior Couture gown with her blonde pixie cut.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Keep on keeping on, Charlize.