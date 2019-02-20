The Most Unforgettable Romantic Connections of Oscars History
The gowns and glamour may take center stage at the Academy Awards, but the Oscars red carpet is as much about who's holding hands with who as who's walking home with a statuette.
Who can forget the debut of major couples like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2003 or the flashbulb fervor that came with Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 2005 arrival? And while some of the couples are no longer consciously coupled (RIP to Bennifer, we'll never forget how hot your flame burned), a few are still going strong, like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, both of whom are vying to become Hollywood's ultimate golden couple with multiple picture-perfect appearances at the awards ceremony.
Here's to celebrating romance in a big way — making it red carpet official is a huge deal for the Hollywood set, of course — and hoping that this year's carpet brings plenty more shippable duos.
Cher and Sonny Bono at the 1973 Oscars
She wasn't wearing a bikini, but Cher and her beau Sonny Bono made a big statement at the '73 ceremony. Yes, there was plenty of skin on display and, yes, gold seems to be an Oscars favorite, but people are still talking about this look — and everything about Bono's ensemble is very 2019 — so it's always going to be an all-time fave.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2005 Oscars
Even though she was in not-so-basic black (Atelier Versace, of course), Beyoncé turned heads at the 2005 ceremony. The dress did the most to show off her dangling diamond earrings and matching cuff, while Jay kept things pretty low-key by comparison.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at the 2017 Oscars
Does it get any more glamorous than this? Jessica Biel seemed to take inspiration from the award itself in glittering head-to-toe gold. Justin Timberlake, who performed the night's opening number and was nominated for "Can't Stop the Feeling," may have looked like a classic leading man, but most of his red carpet photos were wacky and goofy.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2003 Oscars
Fresh off of 2002's Gigli, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were out to show that they were the real deal. Every bit the Old Hollywood dream team, Lopez wore a mint-green Valentino sari gown and Affleck chose a classic suit. While the relationship didn't last, there's always Gigli to remember them by.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck at the 2013 Oscars
For Bennfier the Sequel, Ben Affleck looks a little more distinguished with some salt-and-pepper hair and a new Jennifer on his arm, Jennifer Garner. She wore Gucci and $2.5 million of Neil Lane jewels. Like the first go-round, this Bennifer didn't work out, either, but the photos will live on forever.
Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams
We're not crying, you're crying.
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow at the 1996 Oscars
There's a lot of very '90s things happening in this throwback, from Pitt's hair and tiny shades (alright, just about everything about his outfit) to Paltrow's shrug and slip dress. But at the time they were Hollywood's Golden Couple, quite literally. Just look at those dye jobs.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Oscars
Yes, it's the leg that launched a thousand memes, but it's also the duo that seemed to set the Hollywood It Couple mold back in the day. Seemingly perfect in every way, the couple soon called it quits, but every time any other actor flashes a leg, Jolie gets all the credit.
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe at the 2002 Oscars
Baby-faced Reese Witherspoon and equally baby-faced Ryan Philippe were the Next Big Thing back in 2002, riding the wave of Cruel Intentions and Hollywood's obsession with PYTs. They'd go on to become red carpet royalty until their eventual divorce in 2007.
Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt at the 2001 Oscars
America's sweetheart took home her trophy for Erin Brockovich in 2001, the same year she wore this now-iconic Valentino gown and walked arm-in-arm with Benjamin Bratt.