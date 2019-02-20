The Most Unforgettable Romantic Connections of Oscars History

The gowns and glamour may take center stage at the Academy Awards, but the Oscars red carpet is as much about who's holding hands with who as who's walking home with a statuette.

Who can forget the debut of major couples like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2003 or the flashbulb fervor that came with Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 2005 arrival? And while some of the couples are no longer consciously coupled (RIP to Bennifer, we'll never forget how hot your flame burned), a few are still going strong, like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, both of whom are vying to become Hollywood's ultimate golden couple with multiple picture-perfect appearances at the awards ceremony.

Here's to celebrating romance in a big way — making it red carpet official is a huge deal for the Hollywood set, of course — and hoping that this year's carpet brings plenty more shippable duos.