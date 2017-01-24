Here's How Celebrities Are Reacting to the 2017 Oscar Nominations

The moment we've been waiting for has finally arrived! Our 2017 Oscar nominees have been announced and everyone has something to say—especially those nominated.

Though some were surprised by the nominees (Amy Adams is notably missing from the Best Actress category), others were eager to point out that history is being made with this batch of Oscar hopefuls.

Viola Davis just became the first black actress to get 3 #OscarNoms https://t.co/jC4RpG0Fp9 pic.twitter.com/jsHAng0ie8 — Mic (@mic) January 24, 2017

Twenty-time Oscar nominee Meryl Streep was rendered speechless by the news. Her legitimate statement came in GIF form:

Congrats to everyone honored this morning, and good luck to you all!

Among the lucky nominees is Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda. With an Emmy, three Tonys, and two Grammys under his belt, the 37-year-old triple threat is just a heartbeat away from joining the ranks of the exclusive EGOT club—if he wins this year, he'll be the yougest person to ever earn EGOT status. So, obviously, Miranda's Tuesday is off to an incredible start ...

So I was on my lunch break watching Federer on a delay when my phone vibrated off the table like pic.twitter.com/1HO2FAUUg7 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 24, 2017

Moonlight's Naomie Harris also awoke (if she slept at all!) to some exciting news.

Thanx to @TheAcademy for amplifying injustices of mass criminalization in @13THFilm. Love to our fellow nominees. xo pic.twitter.com/R8Zy7015IH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 24, 2017

Great nominees this year! Excited to catch up on all these films and make my own decision. Saw #LalaLand last nite and it's amazing!! #oscar — Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) January 24, 2017

No nominations for Deadpool, but Ryan Reynolds is still super proud of his show biz peers.

Regularly scheduled tickle-fight at Camp #Deadpool is still on. Congrats to all the nominees for these brilliant films. #Oscars2017 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 24, 2017