These Stars All Wore Blue ACLU Pins to the 2017 Oscars

The 89th annual Academy Awards red carpet had barely gotten started when best actress nominee Ruth Negga arrived and made a major statement. The Loving star arrived at the Oscars in a stunning red high-neck Valentino gown with long sleeves and accessorized with a powerful accessory: a light blue ACLU ribbon.

The Irish-Ethiopian actress used the red carpet to voice her support of the American Civil Liberties Union, which defends the rights and liberties given to every resident of the U.S.A. The organization confirmed that she was in fact standing with the ACLU, and she won’t be the only one wearing a blue ribbon on the carpet tonight.

Ruth Negga in Valentino. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yes, blue ribbons represent ACLU. Let us know who you spot wearing them! So far we've seen Ruth Negga and @Lin_Manuel! #Oscars #Oscars2017 https://t.co/2Bo4giuJcT — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 26, 2017

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda arrived at the Academy Awards with his mother, Luz Towns-Miranda, both wearing matching pins to support the movement.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Model Karlie Kloss also donned an ACLU ribbon, pinned at the hip on her white Stella McCartney gown.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Busy Philipps, who accompanied bestie Michelle Williams for the big night, added a ribbon to the top of her strapless sheer-paneled gown.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

