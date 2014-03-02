You Think You Know Your Oscars Jewelry? Match the Celebrity With Her Gem

Andrea Cheng
Mar 02, 2014 @ 6:20 pm

On Hollywood's biggest night, the stars of Tinseltown give the word "tinsel" a whole new meaning with megawatt jewels dripping from their lobes, wrists and necks. In honor of the 86th Academy Awards (just less than a week away!), we took a look back at the biggest sparklers that shone the brightest from the red carpet last year—and rendered it into a quiz. Which jewelry designers did Naomi Watts and Charlize Theron turn to accent their couture floor-grazing columns? And from the opposite direction, which Oscar nominee accessorized with a Chopard string of diamonds? Or, looked to Fred Leighton to amp up her shine? Put your wits to the test and pair the celebrity with her million-dollar counterpart.

1 of 38 Time Inc Photo Studio

Which actress selected vintage Fred Leighton jewels?

a. Nicole Kidman
b. Sandra Bullock
c. Amy Adams
d. Jessica Chastain
2 of 38 Getty Images; Startraksphoto

A. Nicole Kidman

Kidman's husband Keith Urban may have selected her embellished L'Wren Scott gown, but it was all her when it came to choosing her antique extras, picking gold and black enamel Fred Leighton pendants and a hair piece from the early 1800s.
3 of 38 Time Inc Photo Studio

Which nominee accessorized with this Chopard necklace?

a. Jessica Chastain
b. Jennifer Lawrence
c. Naomi Watts
d. Amy Adams
4 of 38 FilmMagic

B. Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence paired her Dior Haute Couture gown with a glittery Chopard string of 74-carat diamond beads. "It was a last-second decision to drape the strand down her back so it wouldn't take away from her gown," stylist Rachel Zoe said.
5 of 38 Time Inc Photo Studio

The nominee who adorned her lobes with these Chopard danglers was:

a. Jennifer Lawrence
b. Sally Field
c. Anne Hathaway
d. Amy Adams
6 of 38 Getty Images

A. Jennifer Lawrence

Along with her 74-carat strand of diamonds, Lawrence added more sparkle with a pair of drop earrings, also from Chopard. That night, the brand had instagrammed the moment with the caption: "Congratulation to Jennifer Lawrence, Best Actress in a Leading Role! Chopard is lucky charm to Academy Awards winners for the tenth consecutive year."
7 of 38 Time Inc Photo Studio

Who donned this one-of-a-kind Tiffany & Co. necklace?

a. Anne Hathaway
b. Naomi Watts
c. Jennifer Hudson
d. Sandra Bullock
8 of 38 Getty Images

A. Anne Hathaway

The nominated actress (in Prada) opted to showcase the Tiffany & Co. stunner from the back. Her necklace (composed of 50 carats of brilliant round stones and 23+ carats of baguettes) was inspired by the Ferris wheel at the 1939 World's Fair in New York.
9 of 38 Time Inc Photo Studio

Which actress piled on Harry Winston diamond bracelets?

a. Charlize Theron
b. Catherine Zeta-Jones
c. Sally Field
d. Anne Hathaway
10 of 38 WireImage; Getty Images

A. Charlize Theron

Theron complemented her silk Dior Haute Couture bustier gown with a cluster of vintage bracelets totaling more than 100 carats in diamonds on one wrist, and a lattice dazzler with 70 carats of diamonds on the other.
11 of 38 Time Inc Photo Studio

Who rocked a pair of multicolored Lorraine Schwartz gems?

a. Angelina Jolie
b. Catherine Zeta-Jones
c. Amanda Seyfried
d. Jennifer Hudson
12 of 38 WireImage

B. Catherine Zeta-Jones

Jeweler Lorraine Schwartz customized the earrings specially for the Oscar winner using brown and champagne-hued diamonds. "White would have detracted from the gold shimmer of her Zuhair Murad Couture gown," Schwartz said.
13 of 38 Time Inc Digital Photo Studio

The actress who topped off her look with Lorraine Schwartz pendants was:

a. Jennifer Garner
b. Nicole Kidman
c. Amanda Seyfried
d. Octavia Spencer
14 of 38 Getty Images

C. Amanda Seyfried

Trick question! The pendants were removed so they wouldn't interfere the high neckline of Seyfried's embroidered Alexander McQueen gown. "The tops picked up the hints of silver in her dress so well, and Amanda loved how delicate they looked," said stylist Elizabeth Stewart.
15 of 38 Time Inc Photo Studio

Which actress chose Fred Leighton chandelier earrings?

a. Octavia Spencer
b. Jennifer Garner
c. Naomi Watts
d. Jennifer Aniston
16 of 38 KYLE ROVER/startraksphoto

D. Jennifer Aniston

Aniston sizzled in Valentino Haute Couture, but it was Fred Leighton's master craftsmen-created fluid chandelier earrings with diamond fringe that caught our eye. They moved with the star's flowing locks.
17 of 38 Time Inc Photo Studio

The star who stacked Fred Leighton diamond bracelets was:

a. Sandra Bullock
b. Jennifer Aniston
c. Amanda Seyfried
d. Jennifer Garner
18 of 38 Getty Images; AP

B. Jennifer Aniston

Along with her fluid chandelier earrings, Aniston created a megawatt arm party with Fred Leighton jewels.
19 of 38 Time Inc Photo Studio

Which celebrity turned this Cindy Chao choker into a hairpiece?

a. Jessica Chastain
b. Helen Hunt
c. Salma Hayek
d. Naomi Watts
20 of 38 Getty Images; WireImage

C. Salma Hayek

The high collar of Hayek's Alexander McQueen gown was so ornate, the actress didn't want earrings or a necklace to compete with the detailing. So, she positioned Cindy Chao's gold Autumn Maple Leaves choker as a hairpiece in a way that the smallest leaf embellishments stood up like a tiara at the front of her 'do.
21 of 38 Time Inc Photo Studio

The star who placed a diamond Harry Winston brooch in her hair was:

a. Quvenzhané Wallis
b. Sandra Bullock
c. Jacki Weaver
d. Naomi Watts
22 of 38 AP Photo

B. Sandra Bullock

Winston's 25-carat Diamond Marquise Cluster was the perfect juxtaposition to Bullock's hand-beaded Elie Saab Haute Couture gown. "We were going for a sexy, cool Ali MacGraw-esque vibe," said stylist Deb Waknin-Harwin. "We planned the whole look around having a brooch in her hair."
23 of 38 Time Inc Photo Studio

Who accessorized her gown with a vintage Harry Winston bracelet?

a. Jennifer Hudson
b. Helen Hunt
c. Jennifer Garner
d. Jessica Chastain
24 of 38 WireImage; Getty Images

D. Jessica Chastain

Chastain's custom-made silk Giorgio Armani dress glistened thanks to the Swarovski-crystal embroidery and vintage gold and diamond bracelet, which picked up on the metallic tones in her gown.
25 of 38 Time Inc Digital Photo Studio

Which star sparkled in Harry Winston diamond earrings?

a. Jessica Chastain
b. Jennifer Hudson
c. Sally Field
d. Jennifer Garner
26 of 38 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

A. Jessica Chastain

A total of nearly 25 carats of vintage Harry Winston jewels (including these diamond earrings, which peeked through her retro waves) amped up Chastain's Oscar look. "I kept her skin pale and glowy by highlighting her cheekbones-the ideal palette for white diamonds," said makeup artist Kristofer Buckle.
27 of 38 Time Inc Photo Studio

The celebrity who added this statement Neil Lane jewel to her look was:

a. Amy Adams
b. Jennifer Hudson
c. Jennifer Garner
d. Octavia Spencer
28 of 38 AP Photo

C. Jennifer Garner

Neil Lane dipped into his personal archive and selected an elaborate 19th-century necklace with more than 80 carats of diamonds set in blackened silver, proving to be a stunning match for Garner's Gucci Premiere silk crepe gown.
29 of 38 Time Inc Photo Studio

Which nominee showed off a brilliant 27-carat diamond Mouawad bracelet?

a. Helen Hunt
b. Naomi Watts
c. Sally Field
d. Amy Adams
30 of 38 Landov; AP

D. Amy Adams

With her hair swept back and her arms exposed in a strapless organza and tulle Oscar de la Renta number, the eye-popping Mouawad diamond bracelet was the focal point.
31 of 38 Time Inc Photo Studio

Which A-list star stole the spotlight with these Mouawad stunners?

a. Zoe Saldana
b. Amy Adams
c. Kristen Stewart
d. Kerry Washington
32 of 38 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

B. Amy Adams

Combined, Adams' 13-carat Mouawad diamond earrings and her 27-carat diamond bracelet carried a price tag of approximately $2 million.
33 of 38 Time Inc Photo Studio

The actress who traded in simple gems for Lorraine Schwartz show-stoppers was:

a. Naomi Watts
b. Octavia Spencer
c. Helen Hunt
d. Halle Berry
34 of 38 FilmMagic

B. Octavia Spencer

The diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings set in rose gold mesh upped the drama of Spencer's hand-beaded Tadashi Shoji gown. Stylist sisters Wendi and Nicole Ferreira set out to plan the Oscar winner's look with one goal in mind: "We wanted a complete departure from the simple gems Octavia usually favors," they said.
35 of 38 Time Inc Photo Studio

This stunning actress paired her gown with a diamond Neil Lane buckle bracelet.

a. Kerry Washington
b. Naomi Watts
c. Reese Witherspoon
d. Zoe Saldana
36 of 38 Getty Images

B. Naomi Watts

Watts glistened in a pave diamond-and-platinum Neil Lane buckle bracelet. "When the dress arrived from Armani Prive, all I could think about was the Chrysler Building, said stylist Jeanann Williams. "It was modern, strong and a work of art. The jewelry added just the right amount of refinement."
37 of 38 Time Inc Photo Studio

Who matched these Sutra opal drop earrings to her dress?

a. Jennifer Hudson
b. Melissa McCarthy
c. Olivia Munn
d. Zoe Saldana
38 of 38 WireImage

A. Jennifer Hudson

When Hudson opted for a turquoise French-lace Roberto Cavalli gown, stylist Eric Archibald wanted to keep all the accessories in the same color family to maximize the impact. He succeeded with 41 carats of opals surrounded by rows of sapphires and diamonds set in oxidized gold.

