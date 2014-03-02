You Think You Know Your Oscars Jewelry? Match the Celebrity With Her Gem

On Hollywood's biggest night, the stars of Tinseltown give the word "tinsel" a whole new meaning with megawatt jewels dripping from their lobes, wrists and necks. In honor of the 86th Academy Awards (just less than a week away!), we took a look back at the biggest sparklers that shone the brightest from the red carpet last year—and rendered it into a quiz. Which jewelry designers did Naomi Watts and Charlize Theron turn to accent their couture floor-grazing columns? And from the opposite direction, which Oscar nominee accessorized with a Chopard string of diamonds? Or, looked to Fred Leighton to amp up her shine? Put your wits to the test and pair the celebrity with her million-dollar counterpart.

