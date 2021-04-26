Camila Morrone Still Got Dressed Up For the Fanciest Oscars Party of the Year — at Home
While the 2021 Oscars definitely signaled a slow return to traditional red carpet glamour, the award show was still different in many ways — particularly when it came to parties. Each year, for instance, we look forward to seeing the star attend Chanel and Charle Finch's pre-show bash, which ends up being just as fancy as the event itself. This year, attendees celebrated at home instead, complete with a kit gifted to them by the fashion house.
Still, that doesn't mean they had any less fun. Actress Camila Morrone — who is starring in numerous upcoming films, including Gonzo Girl, Daisy Jones and the Six, and Dandelion — gave InStyle a play-by-play of her night, which was filled with ice cream, cocktails, and a full sequined suit from Chanel's Spring 2021 collection.
RELATED: Camila Morrone Wore an Actual Wedding Gown to the Oscars
About the Look
Camila Morrone: I have to admit, I have never worn sequins before and don’t normally gravitate towards it; but when I saw it on the rack, I had to try it on. It was instantly fun and flirtatious and perfect for a party at home with friends."
Camila is also wearing CHANEL Fine Jewelry “Diamant Evanescent” necklace and “Comète” ring in 18K white gold with diamonds.
About the Makeup
Makeup artist Nina Park gave Camila a sultry look for the virtual event.
"We wanted to go for a very rock 'n roll, smudgy eyeliner look to really define Camila’s eyes," she tells InStyle. "Because her outfit had a lot of black sequins, I wanted to incorporate the rock and roll feeling of the pants into the eyes but still capture a softness by using shades of brown. We kept her skin very clean and natural and tonal to not take away from the eyes too."
Park used all CHANEL Beauty products on the star. She began with the Hydra Beauty Camelia Water Cream to prep the skin, followed up the Le Gel Sourcils Longwear Brow Gel in Transparent to give the brows a fluffy finish. She also used Stylo Ombre et Contour Eyeshadow Liner in Contour Clair to create some dimension on the eyes and cheekbones, along with Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in Sculpting to add a natural glow to the skin. Park finished off with a swipe of Rouge Allure Laque Lip Colour in Still for the perfect nude lip.
"I knew I wanted to open the face up; keeping it natural to balance out the darkness from the clothes," Park says of the look. "We added little accents, like textured hair and her eyebrows, keeping them feathered and strong to add a little toughness to the makeup."
How Her Fashion Has Changed Over the Pandemic
"I was never one to put too much emphasis on my day-to-day clothes. I’m not the girl who takes a long time to dress myself in the morning, or overthinks an outfit, and that hasn’t changed. However, I do have a new appreciation and longing for the feeling that comes with dressing up and feeling your best."
The At-Home Party
"We started off the night with Martini’s, followed by a homemade linguine vongole (a recipe I am famous for amongst my friends), and topped it off with the DIY ice cream sundae bar."
"In case you’re wondering, [my sundae] consisted of exactly three scoops of vanilla ice cream, one of strawberry, a ridiculous amount of whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and a cherry on the top for good measure."
Her Favorite Iconic Oscars Looks
"I love scrolling through iconic Oscars looks and seeing all the great talents in their most glamorous moments. I’m a big fan of the silent era and the golden age of Hollywood and all of it’s glitz and glam. Everything from Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn in the 50’s, to Elizabeth Taylor in the 70’s, to Penelope Cruz in Chanel Couture just last year, are examples of looks that have timelessness and grace and inspire me."
On Her Favorite Films Nominated For Oscars
"I haven’t seen all of the films nominated yet, but out of the ones that have I’ve seen, I was struck by Pieces of a Woman, Nomadland, and Sound of Metal. And of course, Andra Day in The US vs Billie Holiday was masterful."
It goes without saying that this entire look was a winner.