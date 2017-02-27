Velvet Looks Swept the Oscars Red Carpet

Adam Rose/ABC/Getty
Brooke Ely Danielson
Feb 26, 2017 @ 9:45 pm

From velvet gowns to velvet tuxedos both the men and women embraced the rich fabric at the 2017 Academy Awards Sunday night.

Michael Strahan looked uber handsome in a blue velvet tuxedo. Slaying with the blue velvet trend, Taraji P Henson brought heat to the red carpet in a deep blue Alberta Ferretti gown.

VIDEO: Velvet Was a Hot Trend on the Oscars Red Carpet

 

Thank you, Taraji, for this super sexy red carpet moment. Throwing love back to the men, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who also sported blue velvet at the awards show.

1 of 5 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brie Larson

Brie Larson in Oscar de la Renta.

2 of 5 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Busy Philipps

3 of 5 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson in Alberta Ferretti and Nirav Modi jewelry.

4 of 5

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

5 of 5 Tyler Golden/ABC/Getty

Michael Strahan

