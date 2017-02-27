Velvet Looks Swept the Oscars Red Carpet

From velvet gowns to velvet tuxedos both the men and women embraced the rich fabric at the 2017 Academy Awards Sunday night.

Michael Strahan looked uber handsome in a blue velvet tuxedo. Slaying with the blue velvet trend, Taraji P Henson brought heat to the red carpet in a deep blue Alberta Ferretti gown.

Thank you, Taraji, for this super sexy red carpet moment. Throwing love back to the men, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who also sported blue velvet at the awards show.