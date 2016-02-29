From Brie Larson to JLaw, See the 10 Best Oscars After-Party Outfit Changes

These days, the after-party is just as important as the red carpet when it comes to fashion—a fact that's completely fine by us. Two looks in one night? That means double the number of beyond exquisite dresses for us to obsess over. And seeing as how the Oscars is the awards show of all awards show, you can bet that A-listers would bring their fashion A game.

This year's—both the televised event and the after-party—brought a parade of gowns that took red carpet dressing to the next level. For some, that meant the same silhouette but in different colorways; for others, that meant a completely different look. Take Brie Larson, for instance, who changed out of her custom cobalt blue ruffled Gucci gown and softened up in a salmon pink velvet off-the-shoulder Monse gown that she color-coordinated with Roger Vivier sandals. The finishing accessory? Her gold Oscars statuette.

From Alicia Vikander to Jennifer Lawrence, keep scrolling to see 10 other Oscars looks that you didn't see grace the red carpet.

RELATED: All the Stunning Looks from the 2016 Oscars Red Carpet