From Brie Larson to JLaw, See the 10 Best Oscars After-Party Outfit Changes

These days, the after-party is just as important as the red carpet when it comes to fashion—a fact that's completely fine by us. Two looks in one night? That means double the number of beyond exquisite dresses for us to obsess over. And seeing as how the Oscars is the awards show of all awards show, you can bet that A-listers would bring their fashion A game.

This year's—both the televised event and the after-party—brought a parade of gowns that took red carpet dressing to the next level. For some, that meant the same silhouette but in different colorways; for others, that meant a completely different look. Take Brie Larson, for instance, who changed out of her custom cobalt blue ruffled Gucci gown and softened up in a salmon pink velvet off-the-shoulder Monse gown that she color-coordinated with Roger Vivier sandals. The finishing accessory? Her gold Oscars statuette.

From Alicia Vikander to Jennifer Lawrence, keep scrolling to see 10 other Oscars looks that you didn't see grace the red carpet.

Alicia Vikander

The Oscar winner had a Disney princess moment on the 2016 Oscars red carpet, drawing comparisons with Belle from Beauty and the Beast in her strapless buttercup yellow Louis Vuitton creation. But for the after-party, she changed into something a touch sexier, selecting a slinky sequined Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline and long sleeves. A diamond pendant delivered the right dose of brilliance.

Jennifer Lawrence

JLaw brought edge to her Oscars after-party look, swapping her black lace Dior Haute Couture gown for something refreshingly unexpected—a black custom Alexander Wang bustier with barbell piercing detail and a matching black column skirt with an ultrahigh slit, complete with a studded Alexander Wang bucket bag, Anita Ko jewelry, and asymmetric metallic sandals. 

Chrissy Teigen

The expectant actress won best maternity style twice—first in a garnet crystal floral-embroidered Marchesa gown and then in a black sequined off-the-shoulder Talbot Runhof gown that hugged her bump. 

Rachel McAdams

The Spotlight star stole the spotlight on both the red carpet and at the after-party, trading her plunging back emerald green August Getty Atelier gown for a pretty pale pink beaded Naeem Khan gown with a plunging neckline. The shared characteristic? A sexy thigh-high slit. 

Olivia Munn

Munn turned up the heat twice, but in two different ways. She selected a sleek one-shoulder Stella McCartney column saturated in a fiery shade for the red carpet, and then a sexy forest green J. Mendel number spliced at the bodice and skirt for the after-party.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga professed her love for her stylist-slash-designer BFF all night long. She first wore a custom ivory strapless Brandon Maxwell design that featured an open ball skirt with wide-leg pants for her red carpet stroll, and at the after-party (her fourth custom look of the night) she selected a high-neck peplum top with an attached train and wide-leg pants.

Olivia Wilde

Wilde loved the plunge-neck silhouette so much, she wore it twice. She changed from a pleated Valentino Haute Couture creation into a scarlet red navel-grazing Prabal Gurung gown.

Daisy Ridley

Ridely was a fashion force to be reckoned with. She charmed us all on the red carpet in an embellished dusty blue Chanel Haute Couture number and once again in a flirty Giambattista Valli Haute Couture LBD with Jimmy Choo pumps. 

Kerry Washington

Washington took a fashion risk—twice—and it paid off. She first stirred up commotion in her custom Atelier Versace gown featuring a molded leather bodice and a flowing white skirt, and again in a white beaded Atelier Versace design with a plunging neckline and a neon yellow harness. 

Heidi Klum

Klum was a Grecian goddess in her one-shoulder lilac-lavender Marchesa tulle gown, but she switched tactics for the after-party and went with a strapless beaded Atelier Versace number that clung to her supermodel frame.

