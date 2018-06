Best Oscar Jewelry

9 of 9 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Alicia Keys in Fred Leighton

Alicia Keys balanced out her long wavy locks with 19th-century diamond leaf pendant earrings by Fred Leighton. The singer also chose a bold amethyst and diamond ring (also from the 19th century) that matched her plum gown by Armani Prive.



