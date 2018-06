The Best Oscar Hairstyles (From Every Angle!)

6 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Decide On Your Makeup Look

At your trial run, "aim to look like yourself but better by defining brows, lashes and lips, and giving skin a healthy glow," says celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal. Take pictures of your finished face—indoors and out—so you can see how you look in different lighting. Studying these shots can help you determine if you want to pump up your shadow or switch from a foundation to a tinted moisturizer.