The Oscars Moments We Can't Stop Talking About

The 89th annual Academy Awards were one for the books. From Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling's adorable reunion to Jimmy Kimmel's hilarious tour bus stunt, the 2017 Oscars had us laughing, crying, and gasping—mostly because Kimmel tweeted at President Trump in real time.

Keep scrolling to relive the best moments of the night in GIPHYs.

VIDEO: 2017 Academy Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

1. Timberlake and Jessica Biel danced in the audience during his performance:

2. Meryl Streep got a standing ovation:

3. Tourists crashed the ceremony:

4. Kimmel and Sunny Pawar had a Lion King moment:

5. Gosling looked at candy the way you want him to look at you:

6. Kimmel introduced "Mean Tweets: Oscars Edition":

7. John Legend gave a dreamy performance:

8. Kimmel roasted Matt Damon:

9. Nicole Kidman made us believe she doesn't know how to clap:

10. And Warren Beatty participated in the greatest Oscars fail of all time: