The 8 Best Moments from the 2016 Oscars

The Academy Awards are Hollywood’s biggest night, and the 2016 Oscars did not disappoint. From the dresses to the performances, powerful statements and inspiring speeches, every moment of the show had us glued to our TV screens.

Stunning pastels dominated the red carpet, from Cate Blanchett’s gorgeous Armani gown to Alicia Vikander's princess moment courtesy of Louis Vuitton. Host Chris Rock gave the Oscars diversity controversy the attention it deserves, and Leonardo DiCaprio finally took home his first Academy Award.

Room's Brie Larson won Best Actress, while her adorable sidekick Jacob Tremblay stole our hearts on stage. Spotlight took home Best Picture (video below) to mark the end of awards season, and it couldn’t have gone out with a bigger bang.

RELATED: See the Stars on the 2016 Oscars Red Carpet

Keep scrolling for the most memorable moments from the evening.