The Best, Brightest, and Most Jaw-Dropping Jewelry at the 2017 Oscars

George Pimentel/FilmMagic
Ruthie Friedlander
Feb 26, 2017

Yeah, yeah, yeah, the dresses are spectacular, but if I'm being honest, it's really all about the jewelry. Those multi-carat, rare gem, one-of-a-kind pieces that complete an outfit. The ones that make all the red carpet commentators acknowledge those lingering security guards standing by, protecting their goods. This year's Oscars was sparkly and glamorous as ever.

Here, our favorite pieces (and all their details!). 

1 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Ruth Negga in Irene Neuwirth featuring Gemfields

Ruth Negga wore Irene Neuwirth featuring Gemfields responsibly sourced Mozambican rubies. Her head piece features 146.16 carats of Gemfields Mozambican rubies, the earrings include 37.18 carats of Gemfields Mozambican rubies and 3.26 carats of diamonds, and the ring showcased a 14.89 carat Gemfields Mozambican ruby framed by white diamond pavé, all set in blackened white gold. 

2 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jessica Biel in Tiffany & Co.

Jessica Biel wears a handcrafted Tiffany & Co. collar, made using over 350 uniquely shaped 18k yellow gold fronds and over 200 baguette diamonds. The collar is roughly 60 carats.

3 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pharrell Williams in Chanel

Chanel “Pluie de Camélia” brooch in 18K white gold, diamonds and cultured pearls.

4 of 10 George Pimentel/FilmMagic

Charlize Theron in Chopard

Diamond chandelier earrings. 

5 of 10 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Taraji P. Henson in NIRAV MODI

Taraji P. Hensen wore a NIRAV MODI statement necklace, made with 103 carats of diamonds from the brand’s Luminance collection. She also wore NIRAV MODI’s Evergreen Emerald Ring, colored stone and diamonds over 8 carats. 

6 of 10 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kirsten Dunst in Niwaka

Diamond earrings and necklace.

7 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Janelle Monae in Ellie Saab, Forevermark Diamonds, and a Custom Design

In an Ellie Saab necklace (attached to gown), Forevermark Diamonds earrings and rings, and custom made headband. 

8 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Dakota Johnson in Cartier

Necklace by Cartier from "a museum."

9 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Alicia Vikander

In a Bulgari diamond necklace. 

10 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Isabelle Huppert in Repossi

Isabelle Huppert in a stunning earpiece by Repossi.

