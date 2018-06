Best Jewelry 2010

2 of 9 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker in Fred Leighton

Sarah Jessica Parker paired her pale yellow silk Chanel gown with standout jewels from Fred Leighton, including an eclectic stack of bangles (featuring a 1950s diamond swirl bracelet, cognac diamond flexible bracelet, rose-cut diamond bracelet in platinum and sapphire and diamond wave bangle bracelet) and a moon-shaped 9-carat cushion-cut diamond ring. Rounding out the collection was a pair of flower-shaped 19th-century diamond earrings.