Best Jewelry

2 of 10 John Shearer/WireImage; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Fred Leighton

Maggie Gyllenhaal accented the painterly print of her Dries Van Noten gown with colorful (and mismatched) Fred Leighton bracelets. "Some people might have thought wearing both of these was too much, but I think they look beautiful together," said the actress. On her left wrist, Gyllenhaal wore a '40s-era yellow gold and diamond cuff (inset), while her right wrist sparkled with a diamond bracelet featuring a '20s cabochon emerald, sapphire and diamond brooch.