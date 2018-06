The Academy Awards provides accolades for almost every aspect of film, from makeup and hairstyling to sound editing. Shockingly though, the Academy hasn't given out an honor specifically for interior design since the 1940s. In light of this, we've taken it upon ourselves to acknowledge the most magnificent sets from a few of this year's Oscar-nominated films. Which one would you send home with a little gold man?

