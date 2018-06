Best Hair and Makeup 2010

“I wanted Sandra Bullock’s hair to be a straight style with some architectural lines at the bottom,” said Frederic Fekkai stylist Adir Abergel, who created the look. “The most important component was the curved part, which started right above the arch of her brow.” As for the neatly bent ends? Abergel created pin curls along the bottom few inches of hair, let them cool and then raked through them with a comb to flatten and smooth.



MORE:



amp#149;Style, beauty and celebrity at the 2011 Academy Awards



amp#149;Follow InStyle on Twitter for exclusive Oscars updates



amp#149;Like InStyle on Facebook for exclusive polls and photos!