Best Dressed Poll: And the Winner Is...

Sep 13, 2007 @ 5:16 pm
Dress you wish you owned
Dress you wish you owned
While Kate Hudson's lacy 2003 Atelier Versace dress won by an overwhelming 34%, Julia Roberts's vintage Valentino was the dress most people were talking about after the 2001 awards.
Steve Granitz/WireImage; Mirek Towski/Rex
Most outrageous look
Most outrageous look
While Bjork's swan getup won this auspicious category, with 68% of you wishing she'd hit the lake, Demi's pseudo-Dracula-in-bike-shorts look in 1989 came in second at 13%.
Blue/ABACA; Jim Smeal/WireImage
Sexiest look
Sexiest look
Angelina captivated 46% of you in her white Marc Bouwer gown in 2004, but Halle's Elie Saab confection in 2002 wasn't far behind, at 44%.
Bill Davila/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage
Sexiest without being too revealing
Sexiest without being too revealing
2005 Oscar winner Hilary Swank turned 44% of your heads in her daring Guy Laroche gown. And Sharon Stone's ensemble in 1998, a Vera Wang skirt with her then-husband's button-down shirt, came in second, at 28%.
Sara DeBoer/Retna; Mirek Towski/Getty
Always a winner on the red carpet
Always a winner on the red carpet
Halle's got a proven track record according to your votes. 45% of you picked her the winner, while Charlize took second place, with a 31% vote.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Most extravagant jewelry
Most extravagant jewelry
Madonna, in $20 million worth of diamonds in 1991, outshone the rest of the lot. Celine Dion's oversize heart necklace in 1998 took second place.
David McGough/DMI; Corbis
Most memorable look
Most memorable look
Most fashion critics panned the way Gwyneth (who won Best Actress for her role in Shakespeare in Love looked in 1999 in her cotton-candy-pink Ralph Lauren gown, citing the bodice's loose fit, but 38% of you gave it a thumb's up. Coming in a close second was Charlize Theron at the 2000 show in her Vera Wang, at 36%.
Evan Agostini/Getty; Barry King/WireImage
Prettiest hairstyle
Prettiest hairstyle
Salma Hayek's thick mane of brunet waves in 2003 was the look 42% of you chose as best, while Jada Pinkett Smith's sleek updo in 2002 won 36% of your votes.
Kevin Winter/Getty; Jill Johnson/JPI
Most glamorous Hollywood legend
Most glamorous Hollywood legend
Most of you can't deny the dynamic appeal of Sophia Loren-51% voted her most glamorous. Goldie Hawn came in second, with 33% of your votes.
John Paschal/Celebrity; Bettmann/Corbis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
