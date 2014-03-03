Oscars 2014: See The Most-Memorable Beauty Looks of the Night!

Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 03, 2014

While the glamorous gowns lining the venue were the main focus at last night's Oscars red carpet, the elegant beauty looks complementing each ensemble certainly didn't go unnoticed. To mirror the princess feeling of her Prada gown, first-time Oscar winner and belle of the ball Lupita Nyong'o added a diamond-studded Fred Leighton headband to her cute pixie, which she complemented with a pop-of-color lip. Charlize Theron, on the other hand, played up her eyes, opting for a Twiggy-inspired white liner and lush lashes, while Best Actress winner Cate Blanchett paired her soft retro curls with a luminous complexion. But they aren't the only stars who won big in the beauty department -- after watching the entire ceremony and taking notes on our favorites, we rounded up the prettiest makeup and most-elegant hairstyles of the night, along with tips from the pros who created each look. Click through our gallery to see our favorite Oscar beauty moments up close!

Lupita Nyong'o

The star’s diamond-encrusted Fred Leighton headband, which was set in a 18-kt yellow gold base, made such a statement on the red carpet, it gained its own Twitter account only moments after its debut! Hairstylist Larry Sims offset the elegant accessory by adding smooth texture to Nyong'o's hair in the front and volume at the crown. He started by working a quarter-sized amount of the Smooth ‘N Shine Go Pro Curls Gelle Parfait ($13; smoothnshine.com for locations) into her damp strands, then diffused her hair with a dryer to bring out her natural curls. After slicking back the front and sides of her hairline with the Smooth ‘N Shine Go Pro Creme Oil ($12; amazon.com), he pushed the luxe headband into place, and shaped the hair at the crown around the accessory. A veil of the Göt2b Rise and Shine Luminous Lift Hairspray ($7; ulta.com) provided the finishing touch.
Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron’s cropped cut is gradually growing, which is why celebrity hairstylist Enzo Angileri used the lengthier locks to channel Twiggy’s iconic pixie. Providing the ‘60s-inspired ‘do with a sleek, modern twist, Angileri used a medium round brush to blow-dry hair close to the star’s head, using a few drops of Wella Professionals Oil Reflections ($40; ulta.com) for a high-shine finish. For Theron’s makeup routine, makeup artist Pati Dubroff took the mod look a step further. "The focus is on the eye with the exaggerated lashes and liner, so I kept the rest of her face soft and peachy," she shares. "The lips were kept pale and light with a slight sheen."
Angelina Jolie

Keeping the focus on her shimmering Elie Saab gown and sparkling jewels, Angelina Jolie’s long, loose locks didn’t stray far from her signature style. Hair guru Adam Campbell told us he "started by spraying volumizer at the root and then blow-dried with a large round brush to create as much lift as possible.” He then focused on the bottom one to two inches of the hair, and spun the round brush under each section while holding the blow dryer in place over it for 10 seconds to really smooth the ends. "To finish I used a little shine spray to give the hair a glossy shine and seal out the elements,” he adds.
Kate Hudson

“The look we did tonight is a modern take on a classic 1930s/1940s hair style,” says Kate Hudson's hairstylist Chris McMillan. “I saw it as Veronica Lake meets Jerry Hall.” McMillan locked out humidity by prepping the star’s damp hair with Living Proof’s Prime Style Extender ($20; sephora.com) then blow-dried using a round brush. “I added a strong side part to the hair for a touch of glamour, and applied Living Proof Satin Serum ($29; sephora.com) to the ends,” he says. McMillan then added movement using a one-inch curling iron, then brushed through with a boar bristle brush to loosen each ringlet. A spritz of Living Proof Flex hairspray ($24; sephora.com) kept the curls in place all night.
Amy Adams

To begin the slicked-back style hairstylist Renato Campora created for Best Actress nominee Amy Adams, Campora separated the top portion of Adams’ hair, rolling the remaining back section into a classic French twist. After securing with bobby pins and applying the Kerastase's Forme Fatale bodifying gel ($35; kerastase-usa.com) for optimal shine, he used a one-inch curling iron to create the front waves, allowing the hair to cool down before brushing. To finish, he pulled back the top lengths, carefully combining it into the twist and pinned.
Jennifer Lawrence

Along with another adorably infamous tumble, it was Jennifer Lawrence’s subtle, black-rimmed eyes and swept-back pixie that left a lasting impression. Opting for an understated cat-eye, makeup artist Ve Neill relied on Diorshow Art Pen Intense Professional Felt-Tip Eyeliner in Catwalk ($30; nordstrom.com) for a precise winged application. A few swipes of Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara in Over Black ($29; nordstrom.com) worked to provide a final touch of drama.
Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel's hairstylist Mara Roszak created a style that walked the line between a retro finger wave and a low-key loose curl. Once her strands were prepped with L’Oreal’s Oleo Therapy Perfecting Oil Essence ($13; lorealparisusa.com), a blast of Boost It High Lift Creation Spray ($5; lorealparisusa.com) created natural-looking body at the crown. “Even though we were going for a smooth and sleek look, I still wanted to have a little volume at the roots,” Roszak says. She then formed a deep side part, and wound individual sections around a medium-barrel curling iron. She finished the look with L’Oreal Weather Control Hairspray ($5; lorealparisusa.com) to lock in the style.
Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde’s mod cat-eye stood out against her nude lip and glowing skin, but didn’t distract from her sleek Valentino gown and statement Lorraine Schwartz earrings. Makeup artist Melanie Inglessis picked up Revlon’s ColorStay Liquid Liner in Blackest Black ($8; drugstore.com) to create the graphic cat-eye wing. “I created a very precise eye that makes a statement, but still works with her fresh skin and light peach lips.” A light sweep of the Revlon PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator ($13; drugstore.com) enhanced the star’s already-radiant complexion, and the amped-up neutral pout used a blend of the Revlon ColorBurst Matte Balm in Complex ($7; target.com) mixed with the Super Lustrous Lipstick in Pink Cognito ($8; drugstore.com).
Cate Blanchett

Best Actress winner Cate Blanchett's sparkling Armani gown called for some serious retro-inspired beauty, and for hair pro Robert Vetica, this meant modernizing an Old Hollywood favorite with soft, side-parted waves to "highlight her beautiful skin tone.” As for makeup, Jeanine Lobell continued the "modern movie star" theme with warm taupe shadow and a lit-from-within glow. "We wanted to give Cate a look that will be timeless," she tells us.
Anne Hathaway

In lieu of a statement lip or smoky eye, makeup pro Kate Lee opted to create a flushed rose pout, framed by perfect brows and minimal eye makeup, for presenter Anne Hathaway. “We’ve done a lot of statement lips over the past two years, but I felt like this time, I wanted her to look like an enhanced version of how beautiful she already looks,” says Lee, who used Chanel’s Rouge Allure Velvet in La Caline ($35; chanel.com). “The Rouge Allure Velvet is my go-to for awards ceremonies-it photographs true to color, and lasts all night without drying out the lips.”
Kerry Washington

While the lipwear of most stars consisted of soft, rosy pinks and classic nude hues, mom-to-be Kerry Washington chose to amp up the drama for the big night with a deep wine shade, and we love how it provided that flawless final touch to her silky Jason Wu ensemble. Pairing Washington's stand-out pout with glowing skin and lush lashes, makeup artist Carola Gonzalez applied Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Rich Raisin ($9; neutrogena.com) over the star's dark lipstick to score a smooth, shiny finish.

