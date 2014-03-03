Oscars 2014: See The Most-Memorable Beauty Looks of the Night!

While the glamorous gowns lining the venue were the main focus at last night's Oscars red carpet, the elegant beauty looks complementing each ensemble certainly didn't go unnoticed. To mirror the princess feeling of her Prada gown, first-time Oscar winner and belle of the ball Lupita Nyong'o added a diamond-studded Fred Leighton headband to her cute pixie, which she complemented with a pop-of-color lip. Charlize Theron, on the other hand, played up her eyes, opting for a Twiggy-inspired white liner and lush lashes, while Best Actress winner Cate Blanchett paired her soft retro curls with a luminous complexion. But they aren't the only stars who won big in the beauty department -- after watching the entire ceremony and taking notes on our favorites, we rounded up the prettiest makeup and most-elegant hairstyles of the night, along with tips from the pros who created each look. Click through our gallery to see our favorite Oscar beauty moments up close!