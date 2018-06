6 of 10 Art Streiber

Penelope Cruz

Long trains are the bane of many a female star trying to negotiate the tight corners and crowded walkways of an Oscar show. "It feels like a leash," Renee Zellweger (not pictured) once said. "I'm connected to whoever happens to be standing on it." Making her way to the stage, Penelope Cruz looks back to check on the progress of her Atelier Versace gown's feathery train.



