The Major Red Carpet Style Moments of the 2014 Oscar Nominees

In preparation for the 86th annual Academy Awards this Sunday, we are reliving the best fashion moments from this year's nominees! Take a peek back at the top red carpet looks from this awards season, including Cate Blanchett's stunning Giorgio Armani gown from the 2014 Golden Globe Awards, Lupita Nyong'o's sleek white Calvin Klein Collection gown and Matthew McConaughey's silver Lanvin tuxedo both at the at the 19th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, as well as Sandra Bullock's out-of-this-world Lanvin dress from the 2014 SAG Awards. We can't wait to see what these stars plus Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Adams, Julia Roberts, Jared Leto, and more are going to wear for film's biggest night of the year—remember to tune in to the Oscars on ABC this Sunday, March 2nd at 7PM EST/4PM PST, and check InStyle.com as the night goes on for all the up-to-the-moment red carpet updates.

