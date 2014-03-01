The Major Red Carpet Style Moments of the 2014 Oscar Nominees

Kelsey Glein
Mar 01, 2014

In preparation for the 86th annual Academy Awards this Sunday, we are reliving the best fashion moments from this year's nominees! Take a peek back at the top red carpet looks from this awards season, including Cate Blanchett's stunning Giorgio Armani gown from the 2014 Golden Globe AwardsLupita Nyong'o's sleek white Calvin Klein Collection gown and Matthew McConaughey's silver Lanvin tuxedo both at the at the 19th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, as well as Sandra Bullock's out-of-this-world Lanvin dress from the 2014 SAG Awards. We can't wait to see what these stars plus Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Adams, Julia RobertsJared Leto, and more are going to wear for film's biggest night of the year—remember to tune in to the Oscars on ABC this Sunday, March 2nd at 7PM EST/4PM PST, and check InStyle.com as the night goes on for all the up-to-the-moment red carpet updates.

Want to see our predictions for what each of the nominees will wear to the Oscars? Check out our red carpet files and watch InStyle's #OscarsDressDebate for all the scoop!

See the top red carpet looks from the 2014 Oscar nominees in our gallery now!

1 of 81 Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett in a stunning, lace Giorgio Armani dress, Chopard jewelry, and a Roger Vivier clutch at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards.
2 of 81 FayesVision/WENN

Cate Blanchett

At the Academy Awards Nominees luncheon, Cate Blanchet turned up in a sleeveless zippered metallic silver Prada dress with an asymmetric hem, styling her look with gray python Christian Louboutin pumps.
3 of 81 Mario Santoro/AdMedia / Retna Ltd.

Cate Blanchett

At the New York premiere of ‘The Monuments Men,’ Cate Blanchett graced the red carpet in a demure black long-sleeve Proenza Schouler dress with intricate beadwork throughout. Diamond Chopard studs and Giuseppe Zanotti pumps completed her look.
4 of 81 F.Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Cate Blanchett

Blanchett was honored with the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award at the 29th Santa Barbara Film Festival in a colorful pastel embroidered Maison Martin Margiela coatdress with metallic Casadei pumps.
5 of 81 Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Blanchett struck a sexy note in a gold two-tone sequined Givenchy gown with a down-to-there plunge, paring down on all other accessories except for subdued studs.
6 of 81 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cate Blanchett

At the 2014 SAG Awards, the actress opted for a pink gown by Givenchy and Chopard jewels.
7 of 81 C Flanigan/Getty Images

In Lanvin, 2014

At the 19th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards, the actress wore a belted navy gown by Lanvin with lacquer stiletto heels and a black Roger Vivier clutch.

8 of 81 FameFlynet

Cate Blanchett

The actress celebrated at the 2014 G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in a dress and crop top by Prabal Gurung straight from the runway, which she styled with Chopard blue-sapphire earrings and Christian Louboutin pumps.
9 of 81 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In Michael Kors, 2014

Blanchett attended the 3rd annual AACTA International Awards in a midi-length Michael Kors dress, Chopard earrings, and Roger Vivier heels.

10 of 81 Jennifer Mitchell / Splash News

Cate Blanchett

The actress arrived at the NY Film Critics Awards in a silver Antonio Berardi dress with fitted waist and flared skirt, paired with Van Cleef & Arpels jewels, and Christian Louboutin pumps.
11 of 81 © Faye Sadou/UPA / Retna Ltd.

Amy Adams

Amy Adams stepped out for the Academy Awards luncheon in red-hot Elie Saab separates paired with a delicate rose gold EF Collection split dagger diamond necklace.
12 of 81 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Amy Adams

For the 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Adams rocked the red carpet in a bold blue Antonio Berardi cutout gown with an embellished waist and Cartier jewelry.
13 of 81 Brian To/WENN

Amy Adams

Amy Adams was pretty in pink in a draped cape-like Roland Mouret gown with ruby-and-diamond Neil Lane jewelry for the 2014 Critics' Choice Awards.
14 of 81 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Amy Adams

As an Golden Globe nominee, Amy Adams paid homage to her 'American Hustle' character with this color-blocking Valentino Haute Couture gown with a plunging neckline and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
15 of 81 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Amy Adams

Adams attended the 14th annual AFI Awards in a simple black Roksanda Ilincic belted dress, paired with sliver Christian Louboutin pumps.
16 of 81 Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine

Amy Adams

The 'American Hustle' actress switched up her look with an embellished double-breasted trench coat dress for W Magazine's 'Best Performances' Portfolio celebration in Los Angeles.
17 of 81 David Crotty/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA

Amy Adams

The actress mixed prints at the 2014 Palm Springs Awards Gala in a multi-panel polka-dot Juan Carlos Obando halter gown with Cartier jewelry.
18 of 81 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Amy Adams

For the 'Her' premiere, Adams gave a new meaning to the LBD with a black Lanvin frock, which she accessorized with a statement belt, David Yurman jewelry, and bead-embroidered Christian Louboutin pumps.
19 of 81 Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection

Amy Adams

For the 'American Hustle' screening in New York City, Amy Adams went with a black Elie Saab gown with lace panels, paired with Neil Lane jewelry.
20 of 81 Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Amy Adams

Adams stepped out for the screening of her nominated film, 'American Hustle' in New York City wearing a slim-fitted black Altuzarra dress with lace trim along the neckline.
21 of 81 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Amy Adams

The star wore an elegant corseted purple Vivienne Westwood gown, styled with Irene Neuwirth jewelry and an Edie Parker clutch for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Governors Awards in 2013.
22 of 81 AKM-GSI

Amy Adams

Adams went old Hollywood with a bronze strapless Gucci dress and black criss-cross Gucci peep-toes at the 2013 LACMA Art + Film Gala.
23 of 81 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Amy Adams

For the 2013 Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Inaugural Gala, Adams stepped out in an embellished navy Elie Saab Couture cocktail dress with a sheer bodice and a full skirt. She finished off her look with Marina B jewelry and blue Ferragamo pumps.
24 of 81 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts attended the 2014 Golden Globe Awards in a black Dolce & Gabbana gown layered over a white button-down shirt.
25 of 81 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Julia Roberts

Roberts went bold at the 2014 Screen Actors Guild awards in a wide-leg Valentino jumpsuit, silver earrings, a Roger Vivier clutch, and platform sandals.
26 of 81 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Julia Roberts

At the 2014 Grammy Awards, the actress wore an Elie Saab fully-beaded mini dress styled with black patent-leather Gucci pumps.
27 of 81 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Julia Roberts

Roberts attended the 19th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in a Juan Carlos Obando gown, Barbara Bui python baguette clutch, and Rya Ban sunglasses.
28 of 81 Jim Smeal/BEImages

Julia Roberts

The actress arrived at the 2014 Palm Spring Awards Gala in a leopard-print, long-sleeve Gucci mini embellished at the cuffs and hem, pairing her look with a gold-and-black Roger Vivier clutch and black Gucci pumps.
29 of 81 Rob Latour/REX USA

Julia Roberts

At the Los Angeles premiere of 'August: Osage County' Julia Roberts gave her menswear-inspired Givenchy ensemble a feminine spin, pairing the tuxedo skirt set with a Pomellato ring and black strappy heels.
30 of 81 James Devaney/WireImage

Julia Roberts

At the New York premiere of ‘August: Osage County,' Roberts chose a vivd blue Proenza Schouler frock, which she wore with matching satin Charlotte Olympia pumps and Wilfredo Rosado jewels.
31 of 81 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Julia Roberts

For the 17th Annual Hollywood Film Awards, the actress wore a white Elie Saab shift dress with a floral-print hem and complementary Rupert Sanderson pumps.
32 of 81 Landov

Julia Roberts

The actress looked stunning at the ‘August: Osage County’ Toronto International Film Festival premiere in a crimson Dolce amp Gabbana dress, Gucci bag, and shoes.
33 of 81 FayesVision/WENN

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock attended the 86th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon wearing a strapless floral-print Stella McCartney dress. She completed her look with a red Roger Vivier clutch and Brian Atwood strappy sandals.
34 of 81 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Sandra Bullock

The actress chose a charcoal column Roland Mouret strapless gown for the 66th annual Directors Guild of America Awards. She topped off her look with a deep red lip and a black Roger Vivier clutch.
35 of 81 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sandra Bullock

The nominated actress wore an emerald green Lanvin gown paired with silver Jimmy Choo sandals and a metallic Roger Vivier clutch for the 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
36 of 81 C Flanigan/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock

Bullock was playful at the 19th annual Critic's Choice Movie Awards in a tiered ruffled raspberry gown custom made by Alber Elbaz himself. Her look was complete with a studded belt with crystal detailing.
37 of 81 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock wowed in a color-blocking Prabal Gurung high-low gown and black ankle-strap sandals for the 2014 Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.
38 of 81 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Sandra Bullock

The 'Gravity' star went with a casual look for the BAFTA LA 2014 Awards Season Tea Party in a printed Burberry T-shirt and deep green midi length skirt.
39 of 81 Getty Images

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock played with shapes and color in an embroidered Peter Pilotto dress, paired with a navy Jimmy Choo clutch and chartreuse Kurt Geiger pumps at the 2014 People's Choice Awards.
40 of 81 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Sandra Bullock

The actress lit up the red carpet at the 2014 Palm Spring Awards Gala in a pink-and-orange two-toned Alex Perry dress with lace detailing and a sheer panel. She finished off the look with a gold Jimmy Choo clutch and nude pumps.
41 of 81 Masatoshi Okauchi/Rex/REX USA

Sandra Bullock

The 'Gravity' star premiered her thriller in Tokyo wearing a strapless blue fit-and-flared Carolina Herrera dress with a floral-embroidered sheer hem, pairing it Martin Katz jewelry and black peep-toes.
42 of 81 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock

At the 17th Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Sandra Bullock rocked a Dsquared2 LBD with a sweetheart lace bodice, accessorizing it with Martin Katz jewelry and black strappy heels.
43 of 81 Theo Wargo/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

Nyong'o chose a vibrant Gucci gown with an embellished neckline for the 2014 SAG Awards, which she paired with Fred Leighton jewelry.
44 of 81 AP

Lupita Nyong'O

The actress dressed to impress at the 2014 BAFTAs in a Christian Dior Couture emerald green gown and Ana Khouri jewelry.
45 of 81 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

At the 2014 Golden Globes, Nyong'o stunned in a caped Ralph Lauren dress, Fred Leighton jewelry, and a Monica Rich Kosann clutch.
46 of 81 Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/startraksphoto

Lupita Nyong'o

Nyong’o attended the 13th Annual AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards Gala in a satin Valentino dress with a cut-out neckline and spaghetti strap detailing.
47 of 81 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

The actress arrived the the 86th Oscars Nominees Luncheon in a Christian Dior sleeveless dress featuring a bold orange print, which she paired with a Judith Leiber clutch and Paul Andrew shoes.
48 of 81 Rex USA

Lupita Nyong'o

At the 25th annual Producers Guild of America Awards, the star opted for a fitted Stella McCartney frock with an asymmetrical shoulder accompanied by sandals from the same designer.
49 of 81 Emiley Schweich/Everett Collection

Lupita Nyong'o

Nyong'o attended the 19th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in a custom Calvin Klein Collection white silk dress styled with a Calvin Klein Collection gold box clutch, Paul Andrew shoes, and Kimberly McDonald Jewelry.
50 of 81 JC Olivera/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

For the the 39th Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, the actress chose a dove grey Altuzarra dress, Dior jewelry, and Bruno Magli pumps.
51 of 81 Todd Williamson/Invision for InStyle/AP Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Nyong'o attended InStyle's cocktail party for '12 Years A Slave' in a canary yellow Victoria Beckham dress and matching ALDO Rise x Preen pumps.
52 of 81 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Lupita Nyong’o

At the Paris premiere of '12 Years A Slave,' the actress wore a crimson Elie Saab dress covered in sparkling sequins with complementary David Yurman earrings and ruby Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
53 of 81 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lupita Nyong'o

Nyong'o wore a tuxedo-inspired Prabal Gurung dress at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governor Awards, and Christian Louboutin pumps and a Charlotte Olympia clutch completed her look.
54 of 81 Karl Larsen/INFphoto

Lupita Nyong'o

The actress attended the GQ Men Of The Year Party in a pale-pink Cushnie et Ochs sheath dress paired with Christian Louboutin pumps, a Devi Kroell clutch, and Dana Rebecca jewels.
55 of 81 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence sparkled at the 2014 SAG Awards in a strapless Christian Dior Couture column embedded with iridescent sequins. She finished off her look with a pair of geometric drop Jennifer Meyer earrings.
56 of 81 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

The nominated actress wore a full-skirted Dior gown accented with two black ribbon bands cinching her waist and hip for the Golden Globes. She accessorized with Neil Lane gemstone jewels and a black Roger Vivier clutch.
57 of 81 Landov

In Dior, 2013

For The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere in New York City, Lawrence wore a casual tuxedo-style Christian Dior jacket styled with an embellished knitted bra top and Manolo Blahnik sandals.

58 of 81 Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Lionsgate/AP

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence pulled off this belted sheer Christian Dior two-tone gray knitted gown worn over a black bodysuit for the Catching Fire premiere in LA. She styled the look with Anita Ko jewelry and a black Roger Vivier box clutch.
59 of 81 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

The actress wore a sultry black silk and satin Christian Dior dress with sheer asymmetrical panels and a pleated skirt for the Paris premiere of Catching Fire. Lawrence finished her full look with a vampy lip.

60 of 81 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence attended the Catching Fire premiere in London in a stunning Christian Dior gown with a backless, cape-like silhouette with a gathered waist encrusted with a panel of multi-colored embellishments. Lawrence paired the dress with midnight-blue Kurt Geiger London pumps and herpixie cut.

61 of 81 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence

The Hunger Games star stepped out on the red carpet during the Rome Film Festival wearing the same strapless Christian Dior Couture silk gown she wore in our December issue and accessorized with an Ana Khouri diamond-encrusted gold cuff.
62 of 81 Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence

The actress wore an elegant strapless Christian Dior dress with an asymmetrical sheer skirt and spiked Anthony Vaccarello sandals for the Catching Fire Madrid premiere. She accessorized with an Anna Khouri black diamond wing earrings and a Rona Pfeiffer ring.
63 of 81 Splash News

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence switched up her red carpet look and opted for an embellished Louis Vuitton frock paired with Manolo Blahnik sandals for the Catching Fire premiere after party in London.
64 of 81 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence attended the 2013 Cannes Film Festival wearing a white strapless Christian Dior bustier dress featuring a printed Warhol 'Femme Head 1958' artwork detailing at the hip, paired with hot pink Jimmy Choo pumps.
65 of 81 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Jared Leto

The actor attended the 2014 SAG Awards in a black Dior Homme narrow peak lapel suit, that he wore with a white wing-tip shirt, a white bow tie, and black patent-leather derbies.
66 of 81 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Jared Leto

Leto attended the The Hollywood Reporter’s Nominee Party in a Lanvin one-button tuxedo jacket featuring a black grosgrain shawl collar, which he styled with a black open shirt, matching trousers, and a black fedora.
67 of 81 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Jared Leto

At the 86th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon, the actor wore a Saint Laurent look featuring a stand-out gold lamé jacket with a pink pocket square.
68 of 81 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jared Leto

Leto wore a rocker-chic suit to the ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ London premiere, which he paired with a black hat and chevron print Nicholas Kirkwood loafers.
69 of 81 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Jared Leto

At the 19th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards the actor wore a Balmain Homme suit and half-unbuttoned white shirt, accented by an oxblood pocket square.
70 of 81 JC Olivera/Getty Images

Jared Leto

Leto attended the 39th annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards in an edgy look, which consisted of a Balmain Homme black-and-white tuxedo jacket and black trousers, worn with quirky Jimmy Choo lace-up shoes.
71 of 81 Ramey

Jared Leto

At the 2014 Golden Globes, the actor wore a formal Saint Laurent tuxedo with a fringe scarf, pulling his long locks into a bun.
72 of 81 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jared Leto

Leto chose a Dior Homme shawl collar suit and white shirt with inverted collar for the 2014 Producers Guild of America Awards.
73 of 81 INFphoto.com

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey went casual for the 86th Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon wearing a beige Hugo Boss two-button suit paired with an open black shirt.
74 of 81 Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/ABACAPRESS.COM

Matthew McConaughey

The Dallas Buyers Club star wore a gray checkered three-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit with a black shirt and tie for the London premiere.
75 of 81 Marilla Sicilia/Abaca/startraksphoto.com

Matthew McConaughey

McConaughey opted out of the classic black suit and tie and instead chose a printed three-piece suit and a maroon tie for the Rome premiere.
76 of 81 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Matthew McConaughey

The nominated actor mixed up his look with a smart printed blazer paired with a black suit and bow tie for the Screen Actors Guild Awards
77 of 81 Landov

Matthew McConaughey

For the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, McConaughey chose a silk tuxedo paired with a silver houndstooth blazer and black satin lapels.
78 of 81 David Crotty/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA

Matthew McConaughey

The Best Actor winner wore a three-piece tuxedo at the Golden Globe Awards featuring an emerald-green velvet blazer with black peak lapels.
79 of 81 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Matthew McConaughey

McConaughey paired his metallic gold Saint Laurent blazer with black trousers, a white shirt, and a bow tie for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.
80 of 81 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Matthew McConaughey

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' actor joined his fellow co-stars in a grey wool Brunello Cucinelli two-button suit for the New York City premiere.
81 of 81 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Matthew McConaughey

McConaughey stuck with a classic black suit for the 2013 Governors Awards and dressed up his look with a skinny black satin tie and a white pocket square.

