Asymmetrical Necklines

Double Oscar winner-and perennial candidate for Best Dressed-Hilary Swank was fabulously feminine in a lace and tulle Atelier Versace number. The gown's delicate strap was edged in flowers.
OSCARS POLL: Who wore your favorite gown? Vote on the best dress of the night!
Frederick Brown/AP
Amy Ryan
Gone Baby Gone star and Best Supporting Actress nominee Amy Ryan was simply sleek in a Calvin Klein Collection dress. The flawless midnight-hued gown showed off designer Francisco Costa's knack for spare elegance.
Hahn-Nebinger/Abaca
Rosamund Pike
Pride and Prejudice beauty Rosamund Pike looked sunny in a peplum-skirted yellow dress with a single shoulder. The crisp forties-inspired gown was designed by Roland Mouret.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Olivia Thirlby
Juno scene-stealer Olivia Thirlby looked glamorous beyond her (21!) years in a molded taffeta gown. She played up her killer smile with a simple single strap.
Vince Bucci/Getty
1 of
5
