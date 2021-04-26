Andra Day Paired Her Backless Gown With Platform Ugg Slippers at an Oscars After Party
A 2021 mood.
Gone are the days where we can tolerate heels all day long without abandonment. These days, it's all about comfort over everything, that's what spending a year at home will do. And Oscar-nominee Andra Day got the memo.
Hey, she paid her dues walking the red carpet and during the ceremony in a stunning gold Vera Wang gown — which doesn't not look like the Oscar statue — and matching gold stilettos. So when she changed it up for the afterparty hosted by Spring Place for Day and the cast of The United States vs. Billie Holiday, the nominee had a more comfortable shoe choice to go with her shimmering silver gown.
The actress chose some very-comfortable looking Ugg platform slippers, ending the night in one of 2020's/2021's WFH staples — truly relatable, iconic, and of the moment.
Of course, despite choosing comfort, she still dressed the part in a draping, silver gown with a hip-high slit that was held up by four beaded straps. She completed the look with silver drop earrings, a silver cuff bracelet, and silver statement rings.
Andra Day was nominated in the Best Actress category for her performance as the legendary singer Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Frances McDormand took home the award last night, but this was Day's first major movie role, which she almost didn't even take. She told The New York Post she was afraid she would be doing Holiday a disservice.
"When I embarked on it, I was like, 'This is such a bad idea! I'm not an actress.' And I didn't wanna ruin Billie's legacy," Day told the publication. "But now I can look back and say, 'You know what? Maybe this was supposed to be.'"
Well we're looking forward to the many more roles to come (which also means more awards show looks like this.)