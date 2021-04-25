Amanda Seyfried Wore a Super Deep V Neck Red Tulle Gown to the Oscars
On Sundays, we match the red carpet.
Amanda Seyfried has arrived on the red carpet of the 93rd Annual Academy Awards and has wowed us again with another stellar look this awards season. The actress is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Golden Age actress Marion Davies in Mank, which follows the making of legendary movie Citizen Kane. The film has garnered the most nominations of the evening with 10 nods, including Best Picture.
The first-time nominee arrived on Sunday in a dress that matched the red carpet itself. The plunging strapless tulle Armani Privé gown hugged Seyfried's body through the hips and billowed out at the skirt. The Mank star kept the rest of her look simple, opting for a classic old Hollywood low bun and understated drop earrings.
This is Seyfried's first individual Oscar nomination (Les Misérables was nominated for handful of awards back in 2013). She told People that she dedicated this nomination to her father, "a lover of old movies." She revealed that she even brought her dad to set during filming. "It was just like a kid in a candy store watching this man who just has such a passion for this era really come alive with questions for the people working there." We hope she gets to share a win with him as well.